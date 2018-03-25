Menu
Login
News

Vile dad pimped out young daughter

Andrew Turley was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Texas Friday for attempting to sell his four-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Picture: Houston Police Department
Andrew Turley was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Texas Friday for attempting to sell his four-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Picture: Houston Police Department
by Kathleen Joyce

A WISCONSIN man was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Texas Friday for attempting to sell his four-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist.

Andrew Turley, 30, was convicted of "trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18", the Houston Chronicle reported.

In 2015, Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl". The Houston Police Department exchanged emails with Turley who told them he had "a girl younger than 10" who he could drug with "sleep meds" before the meeting, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Turley told the officers it was $US1000 ($1300) for two hours with his daughter and stated the child "might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK".

An officer went to meet with Turley and his daughter at the Houston apartment she lived in with her mother.

"Upon the undercover officer's arrival, Turley checked the cash, then escorted him to a bedroom where the girl was lying in bed and appeared to be 'under the influence of an unknown substance'," the attorney's office said.

Assistant District Attorney Stewanna Miskell, one of the prosecutors, said the case "broke her heart." "A father is supposed to be a protector not a predator. Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community," she said.

Turley will be eligible for parole in 45 years.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Topics:  craigslist editors picks paedophilia rape sex trafficking

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Songs in the key of Motown

Songs in the key of Motown

POPULAR tribute show is coming back to the Northern Rivers for the sixth time.

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Local Partners