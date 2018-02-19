Cycling video secures driver conviction

VIDEO EVIDENCE: A motorcyclist has lost his licence for 18 months after his assault on two cyclists in June 2017 was captured on a rear-light bicycle video camera.

VIDEO evidence from a cyclist has seen a motorcyclist lose his licence for 18 months after he aggressively assaulted two riders and caused a crash last year.

In Ballina court on Thursday, Lewis Taylor, 19, of Tuckombil, was convicted on three driving charges and a common assault charge after an incident with two riders from an Alstonville cycling club on Lindendale Rd, Wollongbar, around 7.27am on June 27, 2017.

The cyclists Greg Bono and Iain McCallum who are members of the Alstonville Gruppetto, supplied the video to police and made a formal complaint.

The video showed Taylor riding closely behind and then alongside the cyclists while shouting abusive language at the pair on an otherwise empty road.

"He blasted his horn and rode up shouted expletives at us and I respond, told him to get lost," Mr Bono said.

"He then drops back a bit and kicks me, and then proceeds to kick Iain who subsequently crashes into the roadside lantana".

The video also captures Mr Bono and Mr McCallum discussing the incident after Taylor left the scene of the accident.

"I understand he denied all the allegations," Mr Bono said.

"But once the prosecution and defence exchanged evidence he must have changed his mind because he pleaded guilty."

Magistrate Karen Stafford convicted Taylor of the charges of driving furiously, at speed and in manner dangerous and has been disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Taylor also received two Section 9 good behaviour bonds for a period of 18 months and will need to attend anger management training.

Mr Bono who attended the court said he was "extremely disappointed" Taylor did not show any remorse or apologise for his actions.

"It's all about respect from cyclist and drivers towards each other," he said.

"He is very lucky because he could have caused serious injury and then could have faced imprisonment."

According to the Crimes Act, the maximum penalty for Predatory Driving, Road Rage, currently stands at five years imprisonment and/or $100,000 fine.

Mr Bono said said many riders with the club now used the Fly6 camera in order to provide valuable evidence in situations such as the June 2017 assault.

He said after numerous close encounters with who they claim to be aggressive drivers, the group purchased 30 bike cameras in addition to the five already operating by individual riders.

In November 2016 much-loved Tintenbar cyclist Hans Batteard was killed by an elderly motorist.

A ghost bike was erected in January 2017 on the Pacific Hwy in his memory to remind all road users to respect each other.