CWA's bellydancing shimmy-shake and cake for cancer

Alison Paterson
| 1st Mar 2017 2:00 PM
Bellydancers gave a vibrant display at the CWA's Old Benalbo branch Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.
Bellydancers gave a vibrant display at the CWA's Old Benalbo branch Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research. Supplied

WHEN you think of the Country Women's Association, belly-dancing is generally not the first thing that comes to mind.

However, when those innovative ladies of the CWA's Old Bonalbo branch held an Afternoon Teal High Tea as a fund-raiser for Ovarian Cancer research and Awareness, they invited some talented dancers to show their style.

Branch secretary Jennifer Taylor said the Afternoon Teal High Tea which saw more than 60 women turn up wearing shaded of turquoise and teal in honour of the event, thoroughly enjoyed the dancing display on the weekend.

"It's good synergy as bellydancing traditionally was performed by women for women and this all came together, so dancers Thalia and Lilli, from Thalia Veil of Dreams, a Lismore troupe, were a delight and so very entertaining,” she said.

"There was not a bloke within coo-ee of the place and they had most of the women up dancing and moving around, I think we will make them a permanent booking for next year.”

Ms Taylor said the event helped raise over $1000 for Ovarian Cancer Research and Awareness

"Our Afternoon Teal Day was a brilliant success, some of the women came from CWA branches Casino, Kyogle, Bonalbo, Tabulam as well as local Old Bonalbo ladies and their guests” she said.

"We had three lovely raffle prizes, a matching pair of cup, saucer and plate sets, won by Lyn Weber, a Glass cake stand with a Rodd gold plated cake server won by Desley Bender and a Camphor wood chopping board made by one of the members' family, paired with a CWA Cake Cookbook, which was won by Vicki Akinson.”

Guest speaker Jenny Dowell, former mayor of Lismore, was also a hit, Ms Taylor said.

"She spoke with humour and humility of her experiences with being newly diagnosed with breast cancer, four days after accepting her position as mayor of Lismore,” Ms Taylor said.

"Jenny spoke about how she coped with that on a day-to-day level, of telling family and friends, of the humorous side of a prosthetic and the feeling of being glad that she had the opportunity to have gone through that experience, so that she can empathise and speak to others about it.”

CWA Old Benalbo branch members Joan Coonan, Kay Crocket, Liz Hughes and Racheal Newton serve up cakes at the Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research.
CWA Old Benalbo branch members Joan Coonan, Kay Crocket, Liz Hughes and Racheal Newton serve up cakes at the Afternoon High Teal to raise funds for ovarian cancer research. Supplied

Ms Taylor said Kyogle Councillor Maggie May opened our Day with an apology from (mayor) Danielle (Mulholland), and welcomed us to Bundjalung Country, acknowledging the elders past, present and in the making.

She said branch members were also looking forward to attending the CWA craft and cookery event in Lismore on 2 March.

