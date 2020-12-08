Menu
Wollworths at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre is currently closed.
Customers evacuated from local Woolies after roof collapses

Javier Encalada
8th Dec 2020 12:55 PM
THE Woolworths supermarket at Ballina Fair remains closed after a partial roof collapse on Monday.

The shop remains closed, with unsuspected buyers surprised by the closure being redirected to the shop at River St.

The company confirmed no customers or team members were injured during the incident.

Ballina Fair management engaged local builders on the repairs as the building owners.

The repairs include the installation of structural support beams at the Ballina Fair store to reinforce the building.

 

Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.
Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.

 

A Woolworths spokesman confirmed the incident took place yesterday.

"For the safety of our customers and team, we've temporarily closed our Ballina Fair store for unscheduled building maintenance," he said.

"We will reopen the store as soon as structural engineers inform us it is safe to do so.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our customers at this busy time of year and look forward to welcoming them back into the store as soon as possible."

Ballina Fair Shopping Centre management declined to comment.

