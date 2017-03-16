Current road closures across Northern Rivers

THURSDAY 8.30am: Roads update
Lismore City Council
Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera. CAUTION, water still over road
Boatharbour Road. CLOSED
Corndale Road, Corndale, near the public school. CLOSED
Durheim Road, Monaltrie, near Wyrallah Road intersection. CLOSED
Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. CLOSED
Tuntable Creek Road, causeways near Tuntable Creek School and Arkinstall Road. CAUTION, water still over road
Wyrallah Road, near the treatment works. CLOSED
Hensley Carparl, lower level. CLOSED
Rowing Club Carpark, paid parking. CLOSED
Ballina Shire Council
Lindendale Road at Marom Creek- CAUTION Water still on road
Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek CLOSED
Friday Hut Road. CAUTION Water still on road
Byron Shire Council
Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow, water over causeway. CLOSED
Deacon Street CLOSED
Goonengerry Road, at Beattties Creek causeway. CLOSED
Left Bank Road, att Tuckeroo Estate. CAUTION, water still over road
Main Arm Road, at causeways. CLOSED
Midgen Flat Road. CLOSED
Myocum Road, at James Lane, Myocum Downs and caution at Barlows Farm. . CAUTION, water still over road
Repentance Creek Road, at causeway. CLOSED
Tinderbox Road, at causeway. CLOSED
Upper Main Arm Road, at causeway. CLOSED
Upper Wilsons Creek Road, closed from three ways. CLOSED
Wanganui Road, causeway, council unable to access. CLOSED
Whian Road, Eureka, at Kings Road. CLOSED
Richmond Valley Council
Caniaba Road. 2km from Springrove Road- OPEN
Casino-Coraki Road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road. OPEN
Coraki- Ellangowan Roadfrom Emu Park road towards Coraki. CLOSED
Moonem New Italy Road, 100m from Swan Bay New Italt Road. CLOSED
Old Tenterfield Road, at causeway, 5km from Summerland Way. CLOSED
Swan Bay New Italy Road, 1km from Moonem Road. CLOSED
Road closures are in place in Kyogle Shire due to planned bridge maintenance
THURSDAY 7.40am:
These additional road closures have been added to the list:
Lismore City Council
Boatharbour Road
Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera
Hensley Carparl, lower level
Rowing Club Carpark, paid parking
Byron Shire
Deacon Street
THURSDAY 6.45am:
Exercise caution as the heavy rainfall can cause rivers to rise rapidly.
Do not enter floodwater for any reason.
CLOSED ROADS:
Lismore City Council
Corndale Road, Corndale, near the public school
Durheim Road, Monaltrie, near Wyrallah Road intersection
Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes
Tuntable Creek Road, causeways near Tuntable Creek School and Arkinstall Road are flooded
Wyrallah Road, near the treatment works
Ballina Shire Council
Lindendale Road at Marom Creek
Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek
Friday Hut Road
Byron Shire Council
Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow at causeway
Goonengerry Road, at Beattties Creek causeway
Left Bank Road, att Tuckeroo Estate
Main Arm Road, at causeways
Midgen Flat Road
Myocum Road, at James Lane, Myocum Downs and caution at Barlows Farm
Repentance Creek Road, at causeway
Tinderbox Road, at causeway
Upper Main Arm Road, at causeway
Upper Wilsons Creek Road, closed from three ways
Wanganui Road, causeway, council unable to access
Whian Road, Eureka, at Kings Road
Richmond Valley Council
Caniaba Road. 2km from Springrove Road
Casino-Coraki Road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road
Coraki- Ellangowan Roadfrom Emu Park road towards Coraki
Moonem New Italy Road, 100m from Swan Bay New Italt Road
Old Tenterfield Road, at causeway, 5km from Summerland Way
Swan Bay New Italy Road, 1km from Moonem Road
Road closures are in place in Kyogle Shire due to planned bridge maintenance
CAUTION LIST:
While not closed, these roads have a warning on them. Exercise caution when approaching these locations, conditions can change rapidly
Lismore City Council
Ballina Road at Brewster Street, water on corner
Dunoon Road, water over the road at causeway
James Gibson Road intersection with Mackie Road, water on road
Nimbin Road at Goolmangar, north of Boyles Road, water over road
Ballina Shire Council
Ballina CBD, possible tidal flooding
Boundary Road, Marom Creek
Deadman's Creek, Cumbalum, water over road
Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Creek, water over road
Houghlahans Creek Road, water over road
Marom Creek Road at Gums Creek, water over road
Old Bangalow Road, downstream from Tintenbar to Road to Tamarind Drive, water over the road
Ross Lane, water over the road
Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek, water over the road
Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek, water over the road.
Byron Shire Council
Coolamon Scenic Drive at golf course, water over the road
Dingo Lane, water over road
Jonson Street at Byron Street, some water on road
Wilsons Creek Road, 100m from intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive, water over road
Richmond Valley Council
Tomki-Tatham Road, water over road
WEDNESDAY 3.50pm:
Roads closed
Tinderbox Road. Water over Causeway
Near Wyrallah Road Intersection. Road closed due to flooding.
Tomki Tatham Road. Water over road at Lismore and Richmond Valley Boundary
Casino Coraki Road. Water over road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road. Signage in place.
Tuntable Creek Road (Causeway near the School).
Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow. Water over causeway.
Tuntable Creek Road, Causeway near Arkinsall Road.
Wanganui Road. Council staff unable to inspect past first causeway.
Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways - do not enter flooded causeways.
Road cautions
Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek. Water over road
James Gibson Road, intersection with Mackie Road, Clunes
Dunoon Road, North Lismore (at Showground). Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.
Nimbin Road, Goolmangar - North of Boyles Road. Proceed with extreme caution.
40 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore. Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.
Boundary Road, Marom Creek.
Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek
Wilsons Creek Road. The council staff to assess and have advised that there is water over road 100m from intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive
Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course). Water on road - use extreme caution and do not enter flood water.
Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing
Roads open
Friday Hut Rd, Skinners Creek
Ocean Shores town centre roads
Teven Road at B&B Timbers
Uralba Road at Duck Creek Bridge
Dalwood Road, Youngmans Creek
Rous Mill Road
Ellis Road - entire length.
Wardell Road, North Hillside Lane
Friday Hut Road, Kirklands Crossing
Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby
Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir
Wardell Road - Entire Length
Coolgardie Road, Kays Road Intersection
Marom Creek Road, Yellow Creek
Burns Point Ferry Road
WEDNESDAY 2.03pm:
Road closures
Lindendale Road at Marom Creek. Road closed.
Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.
Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.
Dingo Lane, Myocum. Water over the road. Caution.
Myocum Road at James Lane. Road closed.
Myocum Road near Myocum Downs. Road closed.
Repentence Creek Road. Closed.
Whian Road Eureka. Closed.
Upper Wilsons Creek Road, Upper Wilsons Creek. Closed.
Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway. Closed.
Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed.
Road cautions
Boundary Road at Marom Creek. Water over the road.Caution.
Houghlahans Road causeways. Water over the road, caution.
Ross Lane, Lennox Head. Open, caution.
Wilsons Creek Road. Wilsons Creek. Caution.
Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road. Caution.
Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.
Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.
Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.
Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.
Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road. Caution.
Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road. Caution.
Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution.
Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.
Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road. Caution.
Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts. Open.
Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords) open.
Snow Street, South Lismore. Open
Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road. Caution
James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes open.
Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.
WEDNESDAY 1.30pm: ROADS in Lismore's CBD and beyond have reopened following earlier flooding today.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution during severe weather conditions.
In its latest weather warning, The Bureau of Meteorology is warning Northern Rivers residents of flash flooding, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to hit the region in the coming days.
Widespread 24 hour totals are predicted to reach more than 100 mm in some areas across the region.
Heavy rainfall is predicted throughout the remainder of the afternoon across the Northern Rivers with BOM reporting significant rainfall figures in the past 24 hours.
The BOM's Mullumbimby station at Fairview Farm has recorded 48mm in the last day.
Roads re-opened
Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords)
James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes
Snow Street, South Lismore
Wyrallah Road - Between Esmonde Street and Cottee Street, East Lismore
Dawson Street, Lismore at the Zadoc Street Roundabout
Bright Street, East Lismore - Off First Avenue
Colleen Street and Elizabeth Street Cnr, East Lismore
Diadem Street Between Ballina Road and Uralba Street
Brewster Street Between Uralba Street and Magellan Street
Magellan Street at the Corner of Dawson Street
Road closures/warnings
Water over road at Ballina Road, at the Corner of Brewster Road. Proceed with extreme caution.
Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Resident has reported water over road. Proceed with caution.
Hardy Ave, Ocean Shores. Report of water over road, proceed with caution. Council staff have not assessed.
Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv. Water over the road, proceed with caution
Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways. Water over the road, proceed with Caution
EARLIER:
FLASH flooding is being reported on roads across the region as severe thunderstorms are set to saturate the Northern Rivers.
Emergency services and local councils are urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid driving through flooded roads.
In the three hours, the Bureau of Meterology has reported 156 mm at Gooengerry.
Road closures and cautions
WEDNESDAY 12.15pm:
Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded.
Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded.
Wilsons Creek Road near intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive. Wilsons Creek. Water over road.
Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road.
WEDNESDAY 11.40am:
Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.
Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.
WEDNESDAY 11.00am:
Locations around downtown Lismore are experiencing water over road. Exercise caution.
James Gibson Road and Mackie Road intersection, Clunes. Water across Road.
Old Bangalow Road, downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive. Water over the road.
Kyogle Road, Tuncester. Water over the road.
Snow Street, South Lismore. Water over the road.
Wyrallah Road, outside Wyrallah Road Public School. Water across road.
WEDNESDAY 10.40am:
Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road.
Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road.
Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road.
Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution. Council unable to access site.
Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.
Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road.
Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed due to flooding.
Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.
Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway.
Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.
Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.
Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts [Closed].
Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera
