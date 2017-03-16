27°
Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Claudia Jambor
| 15th Mar 2017 8:42 AM Updated: 16th Mar 2017 6:37 AM
Do not enter floodwater for any reason.
Do not enter floodwater for any reason.

THURSDAY 8.30am: Roads update

Lismore City Council

Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera. CAUTION, water still over road

Boatharbour Road. CLOSED

Corndale Road, Corndale,  near the public school. CLOSED

Durheim Road, Monaltrie, near Wyrallah Road intersection. CLOSED

Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes. CLOSED

Tuntable Creek Road, causeways near Tuntable Creek School and Arkinstall Road. CAUTION, water still over road

Wyrallah Road,  near the treatment works. CLOSED

 

Hensley Carparl, lower level. CLOSED

Rowing Club Carpark, paid parking. CLOSED

 

Ballina Shire Council

Lindendale Road at Marom Creek- CAUTION Water still on road

Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek CLOSED

Friday Hut Road. CAUTION Water still on road

 

Byron Shire Council

Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow, water over causeway. CLOSED

Deacon Street CLOSED

Goonengerry Road, at Beattties Creek causeway. CLOSED

Left Bank Road, att Tuckeroo Estate. CAUTION, water still over road

Main Arm Road, at causeways. CLOSED

Midgen Flat Road. CLOSED

Myocum Road, at James Lane, Myocum Downs and caution at Barlows Farm. . CAUTION, water still over road

Repentance Creek Road, at causeway. CLOSED

Tinderbox Road, at causeway. CLOSED

Upper Main Arm Road, at causeway. CLOSED

Upper Wilsons Creek Road, closed from three ways. CLOSED

Wanganui Road, causeway, council unable to access. CLOSED

Whian Road, Eureka, at Kings Road. CLOSED

 

Richmond Valley Council

Caniaba Road. 2km from Springrove Road- OPEN

Casino-Coraki Road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road. OPEN

Coraki- Ellangowan Roadfrom Emu Park road towards Coraki. CLOSED

Moonem New Italy Road, 100m from Swan Bay New Italt Road. CLOSED

Old Tenterfield Road, at causeway, 5km from Summerland Way. CLOSED

Swan Bay New Italy Road, 1km from Moonem Road. CLOSED

 

Road closures are in place in Kyogle Shire due to planned bridge maintenance

 

THURSDAY 7.40am: 

These additional road closures have been added to the list:

Lismore City Council

Boatharbour Road

Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera

Hensley Carparl, lower level

Rowing Club Carpark, paid parking

Byron Shire

Deacon Street

 

THURSDAY 6.45am:

Exercise caution as the heavy rainfall can cause rivers to rise rapidly.

Do not enter floodwater for any reason.

CLOSED ROADS:

Lismore City Council

Corndale Road, Corndale,  near the public school

Durheim Road, Monaltrie, near Wyrallah Road intersection

Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road, Clunes

Tuntable Creek Road, causeways near Tuntable Creek School and Arkinstall Road are flooded

Wyrallah Road,  near the treatment works

Ballina Shire Council

Lindendale Road at Marom Creek

Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek

Friday Hut Road

Byron Shire Council

Coopers Shoot Road, Bangalow at causeway

Goonengerry Road, at Beattties Creek causeway

Left Bank Road, att Tuckeroo Estate

Main Arm Road, at causeways

Midgen Flat Road

Myocum Road, at James Lane, Myocum Downs and caution at Barlows Farm

Repentance Creek Road, at causeway

Tinderbox Road, at causeway

Upper Main Arm Road, at causeway

Upper Wilsons Creek Road, closed from three ways

Wanganui Road, causeway, council unable to access

Whian Road, Eureka, at Kings Road

Richmond Valley Council

Caniaba Road. 2km from Springrove Road

Casino-Coraki Road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road

Coraki- Ellangowan Roadfrom Emu Park road towards Coraki

Moonem New Italy Road, 100m from Swan Bay New Italt Road

Old Tenterfield Road, at causeway, 5km from Summerland Way

Swan Bay New Italy Road, 1km from Moonem Road

 

Road closures are in place in Kyogle Shire due to planned bridge maintenance

 

CAUTION LIST:

While not closed, these roads have a warning on them. Exercise caution when approaching these locations, conditions can change rapidly

Lismore City Council

Ballina Road at Brewster Street, water on corner

Dunoon Road, water over the road at causeway

James Gibson Road intersection with Mackie Road, water on road

Nimbin Road at Goolmangar, north of Boyles Road, water over road

Ballina Shire Council

Ballina CBD, possible tidal flooding

Boundary Road, Marom Creek

Deadman's Creek, Cumbalum, water over road

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Creek, water over road

Houghlahans Creek Road, water over road

Marom Creek Road at Gums Creek, water over road

Old Bangalow Road, downstream from Tintenbar to Road to Tamarind Drive, water over the road

Ross Lane, water over the road

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek, water over the road

Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek, water over the road.

Byron Shire Council

Coolamon Scenic Drive at golf course, water over the road

Dingo Lane, water over road

Jonson Street at Byron Street, some water on road

Wilsons Creek Road, 100m from intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive, water over road

Richmond Valley Council

Tomki-Tatham Road, water over road
 

 

WEDNESDAY 3.50pm:

Roads closed

Tinderbox Road. Water over Causeway

Near Wyrallah Road Intersection. Road closed due to flooding.

Tomki Tatham Road. Water over road  at Lismore and Richmond Valley Boundary

Casino Coraki Road. Water over road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road. Signage in place.

Tuntable Creek Road (Causeway near the School).

Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow. Water over causeway.

Tuntable Creek Road, Causeway near Arkinsall Road.

Wanganui Road. Council staff unable to inspect past first causeway. 

Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways - do not enter flooded causeways.


Road cautions

Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek. Water over road

James Gibson Road, intersection with Mackie Road, Clunes

Dunoon Road, North Lismore (at Showground). Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.

Nimbin Road, Goolmangar - North of Boyles Road. Proceed with extreme caution.

40 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore. Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.

Boundary Road, Marom Creek.

Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek

Wilsons Creek Road. The council staff to assess and have advised that there is water over road 100m from intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive

Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course). Water on road - use extreme caution and do not enter flood water.

Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing

Roads open

Friday Hut Rd, Skinners Creek

Ocean Shores town centre roads

Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Uralba Road at Duck Creek Bridge

Dalwood Road, Youngmans Creek

Rous Mill Road

Ellis Road - entire length.

Wardell Road, North Hillside Lane

Friday Hut Road, Kirklands Crossing

Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby

Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir

Wardell Road - Entire Length

Coolgardie Road, Kays Road Intersection

Marom Creek Road, Yellow Creek

Burns Point Ferry Road 

Rising water at Bangalow.
Rising water at Bangalow.

WEDNESDAY 2.03pm:

Road closures

Lindendale Road at Marom Creek. Road closed.

Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.

Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.

Dingo Lane, Myocum. Water over the road. Caution.

Myocum Road at James Lane. Road closed.

Myocum Road near Myocum Downs. Road closed.

Repentence Creek Road. Closed. 

Whian Road Eureka. Closed.

Upper Wilsons Creek Road, Upper Wilsons Creek. Closed.

Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway. Closed.

Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed.
 

Road cautions

Boundary Road at Marom Creek. Water over the road.Caution.

Houghlahans Road causeways. Water over the road, caution.

Ross Lane, Lennox Head. Open, caution.

Wilsons Creek Road. Wilsons Creek. Caution. 

Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road. Caution.

Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.

Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.

Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.

Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road. Caution.

Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road. Caution.

Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution. 

Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.

Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road. Caution.

Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts. Open.

Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords) open.

Snow Street, South Lismore. Open 

Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road. Caution

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes open. 

Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.

Sherrys Bridge, Main Arm.
Sherrys Bridge, Main Arm.

WEDNESDAY 1.30pm: ROADS in Lismore's CBD and beyond have reopened following earlier flooding today.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during severe weather conditions.

In its latest weather warning, The Bureau of Meteorology is warning Northern Rivers residents of flash flooding, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to hit the region in the coming days.

Widespread 24 hour totals are predicted to reach more than 100 mm in some areas across the region.

Heavy rainfall is predicted throughout the remainder of the afternoon across the Northern Rivers with BOM reporting significant rainfall figures in the past 24 hours.

The BOM's Mullumbimby station at Fairview Farm has recorded 48mm in the last day.

Roads re-opened

Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords)

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes

Snow Street, South Lismore

Wyrallah Road - Between Esmonde Street and Cottee Street, East Lismore

Dawson Street, Lismore at the Zadoc Street Roundabout

Bright Street, East Lismore - Off First Avenue

Colleen Street and Elizabeth Street Cnr, East Lismore

Diadem Street Between Ballina Road and Uralba Street

Brewster Street Between Uralba Street and Magellan Street

Magellan Street at the Corner of Dawson Street
 

Road closures/warnings

Water over road at Ballina Road, at the Corner of Brewster Road. Proceed with extreme caution.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Resident has reported water over road. Proceed with caution.

Hardy Ave, Ocean Shores. Report of water over road, proceed with caution. Council staff have not assessed.

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv. Water over the road, proceed with caution

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways. Water over the road, proceed with Caution

The corner of Casino and Wilson Streets goes under every time it rains.
The corner of Casino and Wilson Streets goes under every time it rains.

EARLIER:

FLASH flooding is being reported on roads across the region as severe thunderstorms are set to saturate the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services and local councils are urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid driving through flooded roads.

In the three hours, the Bureau of Meterology has reported 156 mm at Gooengerry.

Road closures and cautions

WEDNESDAY 12.15pm:

Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded.

Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded.

Wilsons Creek Road near intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive. Wilsons Creek. Water over road.

Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road.

 

WEDNESDAY 11.40am:

Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.

Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.

 

WEDNESDAY 11.00am:  

Locations around downtown Lismore are experiencing water over road. Exercise caution.

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road intersection, Clunes. Water across Road.

Old Bangalow Road, downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive. Water over the road.

Kyogle Road, Tuncester. Water over the road.

Snow Street, South Lismore. Water over the road.

Wyrallah Road, outside Wyrallah Road Public School. Water across road.

 

WEDNESDAY 10.40am:

Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road.

Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road.

Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution. Council unable to access site. 

Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.

Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road.

Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed due to flooding.

Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.

Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway.

Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.

Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.

Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts [Closed].

Bentley Road Causeway at Tullera

Topics:  northern rivers environment northern rivers floods road closures

RAOD closures are still in place around the region.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!