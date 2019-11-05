Menu
Login
Michael Walker has been fined for excessive whipping.
Michael Walker has been fined for excessive whipping.
Horses

Melbourne Cup jockey suspended for whipping

by Tyson Otto
5th Nov 2019 5:19 PM

Melbourne Cup runner-up jockey Michael Walker has been suspended for excessive use of the whip during the race that stops the nation.

Walker's Prince of Arran was promoted from third to second in the final finishing order after Master of Reality's protest was upheld.

However, Walker's celebrations were soured somewhat when a Racing Victoria stewards hearing found him guilty of excessive whipping.

He has been handed a seven-meeting ban and a $10,000 fine, which cuts into his prize money of around $50,000 for piloting the second horse in the Cup.

Stewards found he applied the whip 12 times before the final 100m - far exceeding the five whips allowed.

He admitted he was guilty at the start of the hearing.

"I broke the rules that we have in place," he said. "I'm not one that generally breaks the rules with regards to whip.

"It's the Melbourne Cup. I was just throwing everything to see if I could win the race. It's not like it was a maiden at Echuca. It's the Melbourne Cup."

Michael Walker (far right) has been punished.
Michael Walker (far right) has been punished.
animal cruelty horse racing melbourne cup 2019 michael walker

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

        Drop your bike for a check of the brakes

        News MOTORCYCLISTS are invite to enjoy a snag and some free giveaways.

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        Would you like some tsunami awareness with your coffee?

        News SES will offer some details on how to deal with an emergency

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        A wicked way to re-tell a classic tale

        Whats On Ballina Players's production of Wicked opens on November 8