Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Oliver Costello is from Bundjalung Country, and co-founded both by the Firesticks and Jagun Alliance, teaches cultural fire and land management practices.
Oliver Costello is from Bundjalung Country, and co-founded both by the Firesticks and Jagun Alliance, teaches cultural fire and land management practices.
News

’Cultural burning’: What is it, why is it good for the land?

Javier Encalada
4th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD Fire for Country is an event to be held tomorrow by the Firesticks Alliance in Mullumbimby.

Organisers have introduced the evening as learning and discussion and short films about Aboriginal cultural fire practices and ecological management of the land.

“We are creating an opportunity for the public to learn more about the work we do, the benefits of reinstating cultural burning on Country and how by supporting this, we can protect and enhance landscapes and communities for the long term,” the invite to the event explained.

A panel of guest speakers have been invited to discuss these topics and take questions from the audience, hosted by Leeton Lee (Bundjalung and Thunghutti).

Speakers will include Firesticks CEO Oliver Costello (Bundjalung), Firesticks Director Sian Hromek (Yuin), Ranger Norman Graham (Arakwal) and fire ecologist Andy Baker (local). Opening ceremony by Bunyarra Culture Collective.

When: Wednesday, February 5, from 6pm

Where: Mullumbimby Civic Hall, 55 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby

More info: Food available for purchase from 5.30pm. Tickets $10 from trybooking.com or at the door.

bushfires2020 cultural burning whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        premium_icon Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        News MORE than 6000 homes lost power overnight due to severe thunderstorm activity. BoM says more storms are on the way.

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural...

        Pirates miss chances against Cudgen in cricket final

        premium_icon Pirates miss chances against Cudgen in cricket final

        Sport DEFENDING premiers win Twenty20 title for a third straight year over a young Lennox...

        PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        Weather A "vigorous" southerly change has swept through the region