Game of Thrones Finale. Picture: HBO/ Supplied
TV

Cryptic GoT tweet sends fans into meltdown

by Lexie Cartwright
26th Nov 2019 12:30 PM

Season 8 remake of Game of Thrones anyone?

That is what is currently trending on Twitter thanks to the official Twitter account for Game of Thrones posting an excruciatingly cryptic tweet this morning.

We all know what this means. It's the show's synonymous catchcry.

But winter came and went. It ended in May with that highly disappointing season finale which saw petitions for it to be remade popping up all over the internet.

Could the GoT gods have answered our prayers?

Look, it would be absolutely wild if that was the case. Fans (who are still mad about Daenerys turning into a psycho in one day) are speculating this is what they're hinting at.

 

foxtel game of thrones television

