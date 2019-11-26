Cryptic GoT tweet sends fans into meltdown

Season 8 remake of Game of Thrones anyone?

That is what is currently trending on Twitter thanks to the official Twitter account for Game of Thrones posting an excruciatingly cryptic tweet this morning.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 25, 2019

We all know what this means. It's the show's synonymous catchcry.

But winter came and went. It ended in May with that highly disappointing season finale which saw petitions for it to be remade popping up all over the internet.

Could the GoT gods have answered our prayers?

Look, it would be absolutely wild if that was the case. Fans (who are still mad about Daenerys turning into a psycho in one day) are speculating this is what they're hinting at.

Season 8 remake is coming. — Joe (@JoosefSZN) November 25, 2019

Plot twist: The whole Season 8 were just clips from John Snows dream and none of that really happened.



Hence winter is still coming. https://t.co/pshwwvhPya — BASH-AAR (@FaruqBashar) November 25, 2019