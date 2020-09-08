‘Crying all night’: Tributes for popular DJ found murdered

He was loved by many for his quirkiness and radio banter, but friends of a man who was allegedly murdered last week never thought they would be saying goodbye.

Brisbane is mourning the death of a popular radio host and promoter who was allegedly murdered by two men at Taringa last week.

Andy Stephens, 48, was found dead in his home last Thursday.

Police have charged Michael Bradley Small and Scott Richard Gordon, both aged 33, with Mr Stephen's murder.

Several people have shared tributes to Mr Stephen, a prominent member of the city's underground music scene.

"I'm shocked and upset and love you man," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"We are always chatting and to only learn last night is still a shock to my system.

"I don't want to believe it. You cant be gone, I only spoke with you.

"One thing you will never be forgotten - so many shows and content found online, and (I've) been crying all night listen to content and our voice chats.

"Will f**king miss you man and karma will happen … You will not be forgotten!"

Mr Stephens also went by the name Andy C.

In late August, Mr Stephens shared a video on his Facebook page, in which he spoke of one of his favourite drink recipes - squeezed lemon with brown sugar.

