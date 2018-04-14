Menu
Login
Australian actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Australian actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. DAN HIMBRECHTS
Celebrity

Crowe's life-saving donation to Australia Zoo

14th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

OSCAR-winning actor Russell Crowe has made a life-saving donation to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Crowe has funded a state-of-the-art endoscope, which is vital piece of equipment used by the hospital team to save sea turtles.

The new endoscope will give the veterinarians the ability to conduct otherwise invasive surgical procedures with minimal impact on the patient, by avoiding large-scale incisions for tasks such as removal of fish hooks.

Founder of Wildlife Warriors Terri Irwin said she was very appreciative of the generous donation.

"This endoscope will mean a higher success rate for rehabilitating sick and injured sea turtles, enabling even more of these endangered animals to be returned to the ocean," she said.

"Russell Crowe's generosity will not only benefit individual sea turtles, but will also contribute to the well being of entire species."

To learn more about Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors and projects such as the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, visit wildlifewarriors.org.au.

australia zoo wildlife hospital editors picks russell crowe sunshine coast terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News THE Health Minister has announced new regulations, which come into effect in July.

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    News Don't panic if you see a dorsal fin at this popular swimming spot

    Local Partners