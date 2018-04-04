Menu
Crowd to boost athlete performance: Cochrane

Blake Cochrane is among nine University of the Sunshine Coast swimmers who have been selected to represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games.
Tom Threadingham
SWIMMING:Veteran swimmer Blake Cochrane believes the atmosphere created by a home crowd will provide a welcomed boost to athletes pushing their bodies to the limit at the Commonwealth Games.

Despite numerous Paralympic and Commonwealth accolades to his name, the Gold Coast meet will be the first time Cochrane gets to chase gold in front of a boisterous Australian crowd.

The USC Spartan swimmer was motivated by the opportunity and determined not to let his country down during what he considered would be an "unreal experience”.

"We've got to defend the home nation on the home soil and I think the crowd is going to play a big part in the atmosphere and how us athletes swim,” he said.

"Out of any meets that we've had it's always been overseas and internationally that I've competed so this will be the first time that I've really been able to have a major international meet on home soil.

"We'll get down there and get the job done.”

Cochrane will contest the 100m breaststroke and the 200m IM at the Gold Coast.

He's achieved plenty of podium success across his decade-long career for Australia with numerous silver, gold and bronze medal success to his name.

While the Commonwealth Games were his primary focus, Cochrane is also eyeing off a fourth Paralympic Games at Tokyo in 2020.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

