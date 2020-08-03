Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘CROWD CONTROL’: Coast councillor labels Covid a ‘w**k’

Jessica Cook
3rd Aug 2020 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

*Content warning - some language may offend readers*

 

A FRASER Coast councillor has described COVID-19 as a 'wank' as parts of the country move into the most challenging phase of the crisis so far.

Commenting on a thread on his personal social media account, Councillor James Hansen said "I personally think the whole COVID thing is a wank 99% survival rate".

 

Elected councillor for Division 1 James Hansen
Elected councillor for Division 1 James Hansen

 

His comments received a mixed response from followers.

One said "tell the people who have lost their loved ones that it is a wank. I don't think they will agree with you" to which the councillor replied "Yes it's sad but in compared (sic) to how many die from the flu, it's a wank, crowd control".

Another follower seemed to agree with his comments, writing "your (sic) not wrong mate".

When contacted by the Chronicle Cr Hansen said the comments were his personal opinion.

"I'm happy to work within the guidelines set down," he said.

"That's my personal FB (Facebook) page that only reflects my personal opinion."

It comes after a state of disaster was declared in Victoria.

There were zero new cases recorded overnight in Queensland where 12 cases remain active.

The Chronicle has reached out to other councillors and the council CEO for comment.

More to come.

coronavirius editors picks fccouncil social media
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you need a fire permit in your area?

        Do you need a fire permit in your area?

        News NSW RFS said the bush fire season has started early in some regions and urged people to check before lighting a fire.

        Interactive map reveals our real level of homelessness

        premium_icon Interactive map reveals our real level of homelessness

        News Our two federal electorates also desperately need social housing

        5 things you need to know before you hit the roads this week

        premium_icon 5 things you need to know before you hit the roads this week

        News THERE will be changed traffic conditions and night work on the Pacific Highway for...

        Telstra backpedals on cyber attack excuse

        Telstra backpedals on cyber attack excuse

        News Telstra has taken back its claim that a cyber attack cause an outage