Menu
Login
David Littleproud with Bill Purcell out on a farm near Roma.
David Littleproud with Bill Purcell out on a farm near Roma. Molly Hancock
News

Crop report card shows full extent of drought impact

Jessica Mcgrath
by
4th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

A DRY winter and poor start to spring has led to predicted winter crop productions fall by almost one quarter.

Crop production dropped 20 per cent below the 20 year average.

This is according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences crop report for December.

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said the dip showed the impact the drought has had on cropping.

"This latest crop report confirms what farmers living and working through this drought expected," he said.

The total of production of winter crops is estimated to have decreased by 23 per cent to 29.3 million tonnes in 2018 to 2019.

"Many farmers also chose to cut crops planted for grain production for hay because of higher fodder prices," Mr Littleproud said.

"The story of agriculture in Australia is just add rain, I know many areas are doing it extremely tough right now, but our farmers continue to be resilient."

He said there was some encouraging news in the crop report.

"Late spring rainfall has seen an increase in summer crop planting in Queensland and northern New South Wales, but significant follow-up rain will be needed to ensure production," Mr Littleproud said.

The government is assisting farmers to manage through the drought, investing up to $7 billion over time in new funding.

Mr Littleproud introduced legislation in Parliament to create a $5 billion Future Drought Fund to build resilience and have a solid plan for the future of farming.

crop farming crop production david littleproud mp drought drought affected farmers drought assistance editors picks

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners