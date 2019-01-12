Menu
Login
The Sharks are again in the news for the wrong reasons. Picture: Damian Shaw/AAP
The Sharks are again in the news for the wrong reasons. Picture: Damian Shaw/AAP
Rugby League

Cronulla Sharks reportedly banned from local venue

12th Jan 2019 1:23 PM

CRONULLA officials are investigating an incident in a local nightspot that has reportedly led to the the club's entire NRL squad being banned from the venue.

According to report in the Sydney Morning Herald, several scuffles were alleged to have broken out involving lower grade players at the Cronulla Sailing Club on a night out in December.

"I can confirm there was an incident, which is being investigated by the club," Cronulla chief executive Barry Russell said.

"The club has informed the (NRL) integrity unit and is working with police with their investigation.

"We will take the appropriate action once the investigation is concluded."

The alleged incident came just two days after coach Shane Flanagan was provisionally deregistered by the NRL over claims he had spoken to the club during his 12-month ban for the peptides scandal in 2014.

It's also the latest in a long list of scandals to involve the NRL this summer, with several players charged over separate incidents across multiple clubs.

- AAP

More Stories

barry russell cronulla sailing club cronulla sharks nrl shane flanagain
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners