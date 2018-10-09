Ronaldo’s family breaks silence on rape claims

CRISTIANO Ronaldo's family have broken their silence over rape claims against the footballer by showing their support for him on social media.

The Juventus forward's mum Dolores and sister Katia both posted pictures of Cristiano in a superman cape.

"I want to see who has the courage to put this photo on their profile for a week and make a chain for him … for Portugal, for him, for us and for the union of our people, for justice. He deserves it," the pair said in their matching captions.

The cartoon-style picture of Ronaldo carried two hashtags in Portuguese.

One translates as "#Ronaldo, we are with you to the end" and the other #Justicacr7 as "#Justice for CR7."

Katia's message had got nearly 15,000 likes in the first hour after she posted it, with one insisting: "I support Cristiano. This seems like a trap because there are things that don't make sense."

Another, a Portuguese national called Renan Soares, said: "United we will conquer."

Fan Sandra Isabel Tavares Goes posted a photo on her Facebook page in response to Cristiano's mum's message, showing her kissing his Portuguese football shirt with the number seven on it.

Ronaldo’s family has come to his defence.

"Together we will be stronger and Ronaldo will feel that strength. Yesterday, today and always I will be with you," she said.

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo, 33, is facing a new US police investigation over Kathryn Mayorga's claims he raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 after inviting her to his penthouse suit.

The footballer described Ms Mayorga's accusation as "fake news" before adding in a tweet: "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

The original police investigation into the claims was abandoned and Ms Mayorga alleges she reached a $530,000 settlement with Ronaldo in 2010 in exchange for her silence.

It was today reported that lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged rape victim were probing three more 'sex claims' surrounding the football star.

Katia Aveiro, Ronaldo's sister, regularly uses social media to leap to his defence.

She took to Facebook after a Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled in December 2014 in the Madeiran capital Funchal was vandalised in January 2016 and branded those responsible "savages."

"I find the act in itself a dishonour but what I find more shameful is the envy that surrounds him and the rage that some unloved and frustrated fatheads display in public in a disgraceful way which leaves me as a Portuguese person ashamed and sad," she said.

Dubbing the vandals "frustrated savages" and saying they deserved to be sent to Syria in an attack in which she appeared at times to be overwhelmed by her own anger, she added: "Sadly my beautiful island is still inhabited by some frustrated savages who should live in Syria amid people who don't respect each other and who don't know how to live together.

"Please forgive me those who are suffering because of war but I think people are badly distributed.

"There are still envious people on this planet who can't accept the success of others, mediocre people who don't do our world any good."