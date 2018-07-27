Ronaldo cops $30m tax fine, avoids jail

The footballer was charged on four counts of tax fraud.

PORTUGAL star Cristiano Ronaldo will pay a tax fine of almost 19 million euros ($A30 million) and be sentenced to two years in prison, which will be suspended, under a plea deal with Spanish authorities.

Ronaldo, who will reside in Italy as a Juventus player, will not enter prison in exchange for pleading guilty to four cases of tax fraud.

The agreement reached between tax authorities and the player's lawyers was pending the Spanish Treasury's approval on Thursday, as it had been the body that brought charges against Ronaldo.

The forward was charged on four counts of tax fraud between 2011-2014 amounting to 14.8 million euros.

The amounts allegedly defrauded were 1.39 million euros in 2011, 1.66 million in 2012, 3.2 million in 2013 and 8.5 million in 2014.

The final agreement reduces the amount defrauded to 5.7 million euros, to which fines and interest must be added, totalling almost 19 million euros. Sources consulted by EFE said that Ronaldo would also carry the legal costs of the cases.

Spain's Treasury and Prosecutor still consider that Ronaldo should be handed down a prison sentence because, even if he does not have to serve time, he would have a criminal record which would act as a deterrent toward re-offending.