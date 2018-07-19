Menu
The Single Wives sneak peek
‘Cringeworthy’: Picky dater’s brutal rejection

by Hannah Paine
19th Jul 2018 7:39 AM

ANOTHER day, another dating show on TV, with the first episode of The Single Wives premiering - with mixed results.

The latest reality TV romance offering sees unlucky in love divorcees Sheridan, Sunnie, Emma and widow Nikki coached through four weeks of dating.

To start things off, relationships expert Matthew Hussey got the women to go on 10 back to back speed dates, because who doesn't want their humiliating first date small talk broadcast on national TV?


While the other contestants enthusiastically approached each date, Sheridan was not impressed with the men on offer.

MORE: The Single Wives: Tragic past of reality star

“They don’t seem to do much” — Sheridan’s response to a suitor who revealed he was a firefighter. Picture: Channel 7
Picture: Channel 7

The 41-year-old has been married twice before and tearfully revealed to Hussey her self-esteem took a hit after her second husband "cheated emotionally".

But Sheridan also seemed to suffer high expectations, disliking all but one of the men she was paired with.

"Why I am being set up with all the short people? It's like Danny Devitos, there are all coming up to my boobs. And I am very big on teeth," she told producers.

Sheridan cut one date short after patriotic Welsh suitor Chris revealed he only mimed the Australian anthem ("it pissed me off when he said that") and dissed another when he revealed he was a firefighter.

"I hear they don't seem to do much, just kind of lift weights and drive trucks around in a circle," Sheridan told her date.

The only man who caught Sheridan's eye was American water polo player Chad, who unfortunately didn't seem that interested in her.

Not put off by the fact he was wearing a fedora at night, Sheridan approached Chad at the end of the night for his number - only to be shut down with the worst excuse we have ever heard.

"I can't text you … I don't have a mobile phone," Chad said.

The Single Wives continues 7.30pm Thursday on Channel 7.

Sheridan was taken by Chad, despite the fact he was wearing a fedora. Picture: Channel 7
Picture: Channel 7
