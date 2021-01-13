Criminal past of wanted man revealed

Caleb Rutherford, 24, wanted for questioning in relation to fatal stabbing at Ingham

Caleb Rutherford, 24, wanted for questioning in relation to fatal stabbing at Ingham

A manhunt is underway for an Ingham man police want to speak with over a fatal stabbing at the weekend.

Caleb Rutherford, 24, has not made contact with police, and investigators want to talk to him in relation to the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old, Josh Hyde.

Josh was killed in front of his two female friends while walking them home on Mcilwraith St from drinks at a friend's house on Sunday night.

His attacker, who knew the women, approached the trio about 11.30pm and the two men got in a fight.

During the altercation, Josh was stabbed.

Those at the scene and passers-by tried to save him, but he died in hospital early Monday morning.

Police are still trying to figure out if Josh knew his attacker, who ran from the scene, but they said it was a targeted attack.

Detectives released images of Mr Rutherford on Tuesday morning, asking anyone who had seen or spoken to him since Sunday night to contact police.

Caleb Rutherford is still on the run.

Mr Rutherford, a father, was sentenced to prison in 2018, and is currently on bail.

He also has a number of outstanding offences in the court system, including weapons charges.

Police urged people to not approach Mr Rutherford, and call triple-0 immediately.

Police are looking for Caleb Rutherford in relation to questioning over a stabbing at Ingham on Sunday night.

Josh's young fiance, Shontah Green, spoke to the Townsville Bulletin on Monday, saying the love of her life was meant to move away from Ingham on Friday.

The pair got engaged in September, were settling roots at Caboolture, and had even started planning for a baby.

"He was just the most beautiful person you've ever known," Ms Green said.

"The last time I seen him he put me on a bus to the airport, grabbed my hand and said 'I'll see you soon'."

Ms Green said she planned to get Josh's name tattooed on her chest, beside her heart, because "that's where he belongs."

Townsville Crime Group Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said police had not found the weapon used in the attack.

Investigations continue.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Criminal past of wanted man revealed

Police are looking for Caleb Rutherford in relation to questioning over a stabbing at Ingham on Sunday night.