CRIME WRAP: 17-year-old up for three driving charges

From high range drink driving offence to multiple drug drivers, find out the crimes that went down in Roma over the past week.

DRUG driving and possession

A DRUG driving woman was detected by police when they intercepted a car on Arthur St on Thursday afternoon. In the passenger seat was a 28-year-old male who was found with two glass pipes on his person and was charged with possession of drug utensils. The woman was issued a notice to appear in court at a later date. The male must appear before Roma Magistrates Court on May 19.

Sealed bag containing meth

A SEALED bag containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe was discovered in a young man’s car when police search it last Monday. Police officers intercepted the car driven by a 27-year-old man on Campbell Park Rd before undertaking the search. He was handed a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on May 19 for possession of dangerous drugs and utensils.

17-year-old racks up three charges

A 17-YEAR-old Roma teenager lost control of his car on Moorlands Rd at 11pm on March 28. Police attended to the incident and found the boy was driving unlicensed, driving without due care and attention and driving an unregistered and unissued vehicle. He was given a notice to appear in the Roma Children’s Court on June 9.

High range drink driving

POLICE intercepted a 30-year-old male on Crystal St in the early hours of March 28. At 2.10am, police pulled over the male driving a utility vehicle where he returned a reading of 0.87 per cent. He was issued with a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on April 8.