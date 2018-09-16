WATCH: Police chase in CBD after alleged gun-point car theft

POLICE have charged a man after three alleged robbery incidents in Bundaberg overnight.

It will be alleged at 4.05pm a man has entered the unlocked door of a Tallon Street at North Bundaberg house and stolen a handbag from the table.

The man then stole a white Ford Territory from the front yard.

At about 11pm a man was walking on Water Street when a white Ford Territory has stopped next to him and the passenger has threatened the man with a handgun demanding his wallet and phone.

The man has refused and ran away from the vehicle.

CAR CHASE: Police have charged a 29-year-old Kalkie man after he went on a crime spree. TAHLIA STEHBENS

At about 11.10pm a woman was walking on George Street when a white Ford Territory has approached her.

One of the two men in the vehicle has got out and threatened the woman with a handgun demanding her wallet and phone.

The woman complied, and the men left the area headed toward Maryborough Street.

At about 11.30pm a man and woman were stopped beside a vehicle on Greathead Road when a white Ford Territory has approached them.

A man has got out of the Territory and threatened them with a handgun demanding their vehicle.

The people complied, and the man drove off in the Nissan Altima sedan with the Ford Territory following.

At 12.30am police observed the two vehicles travelling west on the Ring Road and activated lights and sirens. The vehicles have turned inbound onto Childers Road before separating. Police continued to follow the white Ford Territory through suburban streets of Bundaberg without incident.

At 1.05am the Ford Territory, still being followed by police, has crashed into some poles at the end of Haupt Street at Kepnock which is a dead-end street.

The driver and sole occupant was arrested.

A 29-year-old Kalkie man has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.

He has also been charged with one count each of burglary, dangerous operation of vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlicensed driving and two counts of fail to stop. He will appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow, September 17.

The silver Nissan Altima sedan, Queensland registration 943WHN remains outstanding. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged not to approach the vehicle and contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801718455