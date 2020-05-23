Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire in Sydney’s inner west overnight.
Crime

Crime scene set up after factory blaze

23rd May 2020 6:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A crime scene has been established following a large factory fire at St Peters overnight.

Emergency services were called to a factory on May Street about 9.25pm after reports of a large fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze which has since been extinguished. The extent of structural damage is yet to be determined.

Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Fire crews at the St Peters factory last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The premises and its surrounding businesses were closed at the time. No injuries have been reported; however, approximately 25 nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command attended to assist and established a crime scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Once the scene has been declared safe, specialist forensic officers and fire investigators will examine the scene.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Crime scene after St Peters factory blaze

arson fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        News NSW has taken a big leap towards easing restrictions

        Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        premium_icon Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        News POLICE are investigating the circumstances around an armed robbery which occured at...

        Adding ‘propaganda’ to mail could cost 5 years in jail

        premium_icon Adding ‘propaganda’ to mail could cost 5 years in jail

        Crime PENALTIES explained after woman finds anti-COVID-19 propaganda in a government...