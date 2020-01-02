Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Cricket

Pictures: cricket world rings in the new year

2nd Jan 2020 10:57 AM

A HOST of big-name cricketers went out with a bang in 2019.

India's Hardik Pandya dropped the knee, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got dressed up and some of our Aussie cricketers gathered by Sydney Harbour ahead of this week's SCG Test.

Here is a collection of some of the best snaps from social media.

View this post on Instagram

Bringing in 2020 🌟

A post shared by Bonnie Paine (@bon.paine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

A Decade!! #2020

A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on

View this post on Instagram

Into 2020 with a bang! Happy new year 🎉

A post shared by AB de Villiers (@abdevilliers17) on

More Stories

Show More
chris gayle cricket darren sammy david warner steve smith tim paine tom moody virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        premium_icon Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        Politics Northern Rivers resident Tex Perkins dedicated the song The Honeymoon is Over to the PM during the ABC TV New Year’s Eve broadcast. Then he flipped the bird!

        RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        premium_icon RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        News From the Disco Dong to raising rates and investing in the future, what big...

        Jimeoin heads to Ballina with ‘devil may care’ new show

        Jimeoin heads to Ballina with ‘devil may care’ new show

        News THE popular Irish comedian is bringing his new show to the Ballina RSL this...

        Victory for residents at dangerous Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Victory for residents at dangerous Ballina intersection

        News “On rainy, dark nights, you couldn’t see that intersection to save your life”.