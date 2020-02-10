‘Creepy’ note from school bus driver

A mum has shared the "creepy" note her teenage son was given by his school bus driver after being horrified by its "inappropriate" nature.

The woman from Oklahoma in the US said "alarm bells" rang when her 13-year-old son arrived home from school with a letter in his backpack given to him by the man who drove him home every day.

Scrawled in blue ink and on a piece of lined white paper, the note asked the teenager if it would be OK for the two of them to "play" together and even "hug".

"I'm writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there's really no time to talk, just a quick hug," the letter read.

"For some time, I've been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I. Maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think?"

Mum‘s horror at ‘creepy’ note from bus driver in son’s backpack. Picture: Oklahoma News 4

The woman - who has remained anonymous to protect her child - was horrified and immediately reported it to her son's school.

"He wants to be chummy with my kid. He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my kid," the worried mum told Oklahoma News 4.

"I don't want it to escalate to where another child … nothing's done until something's done that's more irreversible than a note. I am very worried," she said.

Two days after reporting the driver, he was reportedly taken off the route, but the school later confirmed to local reporters that he was "no longer employed", adding that while he did not break the law, his actions were inappropriate.

On Facebook the note has been slammed by outraged parents who labelled it "disgusting" and "creepy".

"Kids not safe no (sic) where," one wrote.

"Creepy, good thing she called him out. #goodmom," another commented.

"I'm proud of the child for giving the note to his mom and her reporting it. The police should let every school know this and the name," someone else added.

Another mum shared a note she received from her daughter’s schoolteacher, sparking fury. Picture: Supplied

MORE WORRYING NOTES

In December last year, another mum shared on Facebook a note her daughter received from her teacher about the class Christmas party.

The teacher said she would provide "chips/cheese balls", adding: "My philosophy is: If they don't bring anything, they don't eat anything."

The teacher's approach didn't sit well with mum Takaria Scott, who wrote: "Now for these kids to be between 6-7yrs this should not be a philosophy. Kids are kids man. This is definitely not acceptable in my eyes."

Ms Scott's posts soon went viral, attracting thousands of shares and comments from other parents who slammed the "disgusting" note.

"That's absolutely HORRIBLE!" one wrote, while another added: "So what happens if the little kids parents can't afford to buy that or can't get to the store? The kid is going to suffer and sit there not eating? WOW that's ridiculous."

The note told Ms Easdon to ‘go away’ and put her son ‘on a diet’. Picture: Facebook / Francesca Easdon

In another shocker, a teacher back in November sent a mum a note over her son's weight, telling her he needed to go on a diet.

After making the shocking discovery, the mum from Texas in the US shared a photo of the awful find on Facebook, and people were furious.

"Of course I was absolutely livid and immediately reached out to the school," she wrote alongside a photo of the note.

