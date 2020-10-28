CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

There has been a crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore.

Matt Deans

A WOMAN in her 90s was injured and taken to hospital after a car rollover in East Lismore this morning.

The 93 year old woman was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with a wrist injury.

The accident on Ballina Road at Nielson Street brought morning traffic to a standstill.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic has been affected in both directions.

The advice to drivers is to exercise caution and to expect delays.

Traffic is also backed up on major roads throughout Lismore, including Wyrallah Rd.

Rebecca Lollback

The incident was first reported just before 8.30am this morning.