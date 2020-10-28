Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There has been a crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore.
There has been a crash on Ballina Rd at Lismore. Matt Deans
News

CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

Adam Daunt
28th Oct 2020 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 90s was injured and taken to hospital after a car rollover in East Lismore this morning.

The 93 year old woman was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with a wrist injury.

The accident on Ballina Road at Nielson Street brought morning traffic to a standstill.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic has been affected in both directions.

The advice to drivers is to exercise caution and to expect delays.

Traffic is also backed up on major roads throughout Lismore, including Wyrallah Rd.

Traffic is backed up on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, after a crash this morning.
Traffic is backed up on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, after a crash this morning. Rebecca Lollback

The incident was first reported just before 8.30am this morning.

car crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wicked vans ‘incite hatred’ and are ‘utterly unacceptable’

        Premium Content Wicked vans ‘incite hatred’ and are ‘utterly unacceptable’

        News THERE have been countless complaints about their slogans, and now the government is taking action.

        Man who smashed library window fails to front court

        Premium Content Man who smashed library window fails to front court

        Crime THE Byron Bay man has been fined thousands and ordered to pay back a hefty sum of...

        Get up early to help our rescue chopper

        Get up early to help our rescue chopper

        News THE virtual fundraising event encourage participants to rise a little earlier to...

        Coffs Coast halted by 10th wicket Newcastle partnership

        Premium Content Coffs Coast halted by 10th wicket Newcastle partnership

        Cricket On the front foot with their opponents 9/60 chasing 101, a semi-final berth at the...