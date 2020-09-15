Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
A Mackay police officer is facing allegations of computer hacking and misuse.
Crime

CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MACKAY region police officer will front court this month following allegations of computer hacking.

The senior constable has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer is being investigated over allegations of unprofessional conduct and unauthorised access of confidential information and has been issued a notice to appear for computer hacking and misuse.

The case will come before Mackay Magistrates Court on September 28.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a police statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        Premium Content Schoolies influx in Byron could be a ‘recipe for disaster’

        News Top cop, mayor and health boss all urge Schoolies to stay away and party another day.

        Two children reported missing in separate incidents

        Two children reported missing in separate incidents

        News HAVE you seen either of these children?

        PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Inside Casino’s luxury farm stay

        News It's the Beef Capital, but is it becoming a tourist destination?

        When it comes to love of food, Byron has that special sauce

        Premium Content When it comes to love of food, Byron has that special sauce

        News For foodies, XO sauce is a hot commodity, so for a Byron restaurant to give away a...