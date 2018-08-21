Menu
Login
A cattle truck rolled over at the Corner of Cohoe St and James St on Monday afternoon.
A cattle truck rolled over at the Corner of Cohoe St and James St on Monday afternoon. Kevin Farmer
Offbeat

COWS ON THE RUN: Appeal to find missing cattle

Tara Miko
by
21st Aug 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

A NUMBER of cows that escaped during a truck rollover at the top of the Toowoomba range remain outstanding in the city's eastern suburbs.

Police said between six and eight cows were unaccounted for after a long recovery mission on Cohoe St last night.

Investigations are continuing into how the loaded B-double cattle truck overturned while turning left onto Cohoe St from James St shortly before 5pm Monday.

A number of cattle injured in the incident were humanely destroyed last night, while some others died on impact.

Others, such as the herd yet to be recovered, escaped in the chaotic scenes.

Photos
View Gallery

The majority were last night recaptured and transported from the scene.

A heavy-vehicle recovery unit righted the B-double and prime mover and towed it from the scene about 11.45pm after a lengthy process moving cows from one truck to another.

Police urge anyone who sees a cow in the Toowoomba suburbs to report it on 4631 6300 or phone the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.

Related Items

cows police toowoomba crash toowoomba traffic truck rollover
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Eat, sing, drink, laugh and help farmers

    Whats On WHAT events are being held across the Northern Rivers to help Aussies in need?

    • 21st Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On The ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    Local Partners