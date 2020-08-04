Menu
Cowboys Defence jersey
Rugby League

Cowboys to suit up in special ADF jersey

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
4th Aug 2020 7:35 AM
THE North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their heart-on-sleeve tribute to the Australian Defence Force community.

The Cowboys will don their exclusive Defence jersey, featuring a distinctive camouflage design with a sprig of rosemary, during the Defence Round clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on August 15.

This year's Defence Round has been rescheduled from its traditional Anzac Day timeline due to COVID-19, but Cowboys chief executive Jeff Reibel said the club and Townsville City Council were collaborating to create a memorable tribute.

"Our club ties to our Defence community are deep and reflect our gratitude and admiration for the courage, initiative, respect and comradeship of all who currently serve and have served before," he said.

Cowboys player Corey Jensen, Kyle Feldt and Coen Hess unveil the club's Defence Round jerseys. Photo: Marie Erker
Cowboys player Corey Jensen, Kyle Feldt and Coen Hess unveil the club's Defence Round jerseys. Photo: Marie Erker

"We have called on our Defence connections to work with us on many occasions, whether it be supporting cyclone recovery efforts or elite training for our team, and we have always emerged a better club for it.

"Our annual Anzac tribute match is a spectacular event, and while our on-field delivery and crowd capacity has been scaled back because of COVID-19, we'll be working hard to recognise Defence Round with the significance it deserves."

Mayor Jenny Hill said Townsville had a long and proud connection with the Defence forces, particularly the Australian Army and the Royal Australian Air Force.

"Cowboys Defence Round is an ideal opportunity to recognise our shared history and celebrate the contribution that the Australian Defence Forces make to our community," Cr Hill said.

Originally published as Cowboys to suit up in special ADF jersey

