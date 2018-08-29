Cowardly attack on home

OILY MESS: Ballina resident Helen Gillick and brother Glen Gillick believe they are victims of a violent and malicious attack after about 50 litres of oil was poured in and around the front of Ms Gillick's house.

OILY MESS: Ballina resident Helen Gillick and brother Glen Gillick believe they are victims of a violent and malicious attack after about 50 litres of oil was poured in and around the front of Ms Gillick's house. Francis Witsenhuysen

WHEN Helen Gillick saw that her beloved home was vandalised, her first thought was 'who could do something like this'.

The violent and personal attack on her home late last month has left the Ballina woman disgusted and deeply hurt about how someone could do something so vile.

About 2.15am on Sunday, July 22 Helen's brother Glen opened the front door and almost slipped on the 'pools' of oil at the front door.

The Gillicks then discovered that someone had deliberately poured an estimated 40 to 50 litres of sump oil over the front of the house, including the walls, patio, furniture, 40 pot plants, front garden and down the driveway.

The offender even poured it onto the roof's rafters and up onto the roof itself.

Over a month later, the damage done is still painfully visible, no matter how many hours Helen and her brother had put into trying to clean it.

All surfaces, such as the driveway and front bricks, are still deeply stained with oil, and will have to be completely torn out and replaced.

It will be a costly repair, and one that has cut Helen deeply.

The beautiful 20 year old bricks on her home will have to be replaced, a feature of the house which caught her eye and prompted her to purchase the property in the first place.

Ms Gillick continues to fear another attack.

"I'm disgusted, scared for my wellbeing and sick to my stomach,” she said.

"It was a violent, malicious threat to me and my brother.”

What makes the situation even worse is that there have still been no evidence of who it was that performed the vile act.

With minimal information and no way to prove who did it, Helen is now seeking any information from the public who may come forward with any information.

"This is a public plea from one local to another,” she said.

"Help identify the culprits and protect our community.”

You can report any information both in person or anonymously to Ballina police or Crimestoppers.

At the time of the attack, then Ballina Police Acting Inspector Tom Kirk said that there inquiries had made no progress in finding those responsible.

"We have made inquiries around that area and with neighbours...if anyone has any information, please come forward.”