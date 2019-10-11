Menu
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 7:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    Two emergency level bushfires, a dozen others out of control

    News NUMEROUS crews are fighting blazes across Northern NSW, including emergency level blazes at Tenterfield and Drake.

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health Symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday