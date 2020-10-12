COVID testing facility will move to new location

Since opening in March, the Ballina Respiratory Clinic has been located at the back of the Cherry Street Sports Club, with access via Burnett St.

BALLINA's Respiratory Clinic will remain in the area until March 2021, at a new location in Tamar St opening on Monday, October 19.

The GP-led respiratory clinic in Ballina will continue to deliver free COVID-19 testing until March 2021 as part of the federal government's $2.4 billion health package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the additional six month mandate, the respiratory clinic has now moved to Tamar Village at 92 Tamar St, away from its previous location at Cherry Street Sports Club.

Doctor Tonya Coren, principal GP of First Light Healthcare (formerly Cape Byron Medical Centre), said the new location is a positive step.

"The team at Cherry Street Sports Club has been incredible in providing a location for the respiratory clinic for the past six months," Dr Coren said.

"Tere and the team at Cherry Street Sports have shown such a commitment to the community, and have been wonderful to work with.

However, it is time the clinic found a new home and allows them to return to business as usual.

"Our new location at Tamar Village offers additional space, plenty of parking, and is located within what is quickly becoming Ballina's health precinct."

Healthy North Coast CEO Julie Sturgess was pleased to support the continuation of GP Respiratory Clinics across the North Coast.

"We encourage all community members to continue to be vigilant and attend a clinic for testing if you experience flu-like symptoms," she said.

The clinic, which is open to all NSW residents, including visitors to the area and residents from other LGAs, has a daily average of 50 tests and has found zero positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

Cape Byron Medical Centre, in collaboration with Australian Government Department of Health and NCPHN, established the Ballina Respiratory Clinic at the Cherry Street Sports Club in March this year.

Cherry Street Sports Club's general manager, Tere Sheehan said the club has been proud to support the respiratory clinic and the local community.

"Our purpose as a community club is to help improve the community we live in and we could not be more proud of the role we played as the leading club in the community," he said.

"It has been a pleasure to be part of the establishment of the Respiratory Clinic, and we wish the team all the best."

Bookings can be made by calling 02 6685 6326 or visit flhealthcare.com.au to book online.