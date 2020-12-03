VIRUS FEARS: Quarantine worker tests positive in NSW

A hotel quarantine worker has tested positive to coronavirus in Sydney after working across several hotels - with one housing returned travellers.

The woman worked at the Novotel and Ibis hotels in Darling Harbour.

She carried out domestic duties at the hotels and would travel to work from Minto, in Sydney's south, by train and light rail.

Her family members have so far tested negative to COVID-19 and all are isolating.

It is too early to tell how she caught the virus.

The Novotel in Darling Harbour is one of the city’s quarantine hotels.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Sunrise he was alerted to the new case in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We would have been saying today is a 26 day without any cases, but we now have one case," he said.

"I have woken up Dr (Kerry) Chant this morning and spoken to her. We are working for the issues."

Health authorities are now racing to alert close contacts and investigations are underway.

The woman worked at the Ibis on Friday November 27 and the Novotel - which is one of the city's quarantine hotels - on November 28, 29 and 30.

Mr Hazzard is urging anyone who was at those two hotels on those days to monitor symptoms.

More to come

Originally published as COVID fears after positive case in Sydney