Topless dancer COVID conspiracy theorist moves into convent

COVID conspiracy theorist Eve Black has undergone a dramatic transformation and is living at an orthodox Christian convent to be "closer to God".

Ms Black, whose real name is Eugenia Limberiou, rose to infamy last July when she filmed herself driving through one of Melbourne's coronavirus roadblocks.

The footage went viral and days later the 28-year-old was dramatically arrested by police who smashed through her car window in Carlton.

Eve Black’s Instagram post.

In the days after her arrest, it was also revealed Ms Black had worked as a topless waitress and dancer in Melbourne.

Since then, Ms Black has been on a religious journey to get closer to God and "relearn womanhood".

In a series of posts on Instagram, she revealed she is living at a convent with nuns.

"I have been staying in an orthodox convent. It's super serene … I am feeling very serene," she said.

"I wanted to spend some time being closer to God and be away from the world and spend some time with some wonderful sisters. Nuns are way cool actually."

Ms Black uses her Instagram page to share controversial views on femininity, masculinity and modesty.

On Wednesday, she posted a picture of herself wearing a long loose-fitting dress, shawl and cross necklace, saying to dress modestly is to honour God.

Eve Black in her past life as a dancer.

Ms Black filmed herself driving through one of Melbourne’s coronavirus roadblocks.

"Things that once felt modest no longer do. I'm not saying I'll never wear anything form fitting ever again … but since my stay in the convent, I'm definitely feeling like I want to continue honouring God by not accentuating my curves so much," she wrote.

Ms Black also posed to her 3000 + followers whether people with unnaturally coloured hair are "more inclined to degeneracy".

Ms Black is facing numerous charges including traffic offences, failing to produce her licence, failing to provide her name and address and breaches of directives from the chief health officer.

She is scheduled to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court next month.

