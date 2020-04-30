COVID CLEAR: Find out how many have recovered in your area

There are few active cases of COVID-19 across our health districts, but officials are warning against complacency.

THE Lismore council area is currently free of COVID-19 infections, but health authorities warn that despite the excellent test results, vigilance and adherence to the rules are vital in keeping it that way.

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, there have been 56 cases of coronavirus detected, and with 45 having considered recovered.

In the neighbouring Mid North Coast Health District, of the 50 cases detected, 45 have recovered, with only four active cases after the death of a man at Port Macquarie Hospital.

In figures exclusively obtained by News Corp from NSW Health, it shows that the Byron area still holds the highest number of currently active cases in the health district.

According to an NSW Health spokeswoman, a person is recovered from the virus if it has been 21 days since they first showed symptoms, and have been free of the symptoms for another three days.

The Byron Shire has 16 recorded cases of COVID-19, with four listed as not recovered.

Ballina and Tweed councils have two outstanding cases while Richmond Valley has one.

All of the Lismore council area's five cases and Tenterfield's two cases are considered to be recovered.

The Clarence Valley has recorded eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six considered to be recovered now.

On the Mid North Coast, of their four outstanding cases, two are in the Coffs Harbour local government area, and two remain in Port Macquarie council area, the only area where a death has occurred in the two health districts.

Port Macquarie council area has had the most number of active cases across both health districts with 26 cases, while the Coffs Harbour council area had 16.

The last notification of the disease in the NNSWLHD was in the Byron area on April 18, while in the Mid North Coast district, it was on April 21 in the Coffs Harbour area.

Despite the currently low infection rates, NNSWLHD chief executive has warned against complacency in regards to the disease, urging any people who have symptoms to be tested.

"It's really pleasing to see people taking responsibility for their health and for the health of those around them, by not leaving anything to chance," Mr Jones said.

With restrictions gradually being eased across the state from this Friday and the number of active cases dropping, Mr Jones said it was not time to pull back in being vigilant about reducing community transmission.

"We continue to see reports of people being issued with infringement notices for disregarding social distancing rules, which undermines the combined hard work of the rest of our community."

"I encourage people to apply their common sense and to continue being cautious as we start to see some of the restrictions being eased."

The NNSWLHD health district has conducted 5268 tests to this point, with the total number up 20 per cent from last week.

Across the Mid North Coast health district, 4245 tests have been conducted.

Health authorities have relaxed conditions upon getting tested for COVID-19, with Mr Jones stating that anyone even showing mild symptoms should present for a test.

"NSW Health is urging people with symptoms, including mild symptoms, to be tested to ensure as many cases of COVID-19 in the community are identified as quickly as possible."

"Anyone who has any respiratory symptoms at all, from a runny nose or a sore throat to a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, should go and get tested, no matter where they live."

There are COVID-19 testing clinics set up at Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie hospitals.

Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in our health districts.

Northern NSW Local Health District

Council area Total cases Not recovered Recovered Ballina 9 2 7 Byron 16 4 12 Clarence Valley 8 2 6 Lismore 5 0 5 Richmond Valley 1 1 0 Tenterfield 2 0 2 Tweed 15 2 13

Mid North Coast Local Health District