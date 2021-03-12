Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

COVID app glitch affected check-ins

by Evin Priest
12th Mar 2021 6:36 AM

 

COVID-19 check-ins were among the functions affected by an "unplanned outage" to the Service NSW app that lasted four hours, the state government has confirmed.

Just after 3pm, users of the Service NSW app were reporting difficulties in accessing the app and inputting their pin.

Users noted an "incorrect" login errors and many are getting locked out after five attempts.

However, the issue was resolved on just after 7pm on Thursday.

"This afternoon, the Service NSW App and MyServiceNSW account experienced an unexpected outage preventing customers from accessing some services," a spokesperson for Service NSW said in a statement.

"The outage lasted for approximately four hours and customer services have now been restored. The COVID Safe Check In web form was not impacted by the outage.

"There is no evidence to suggest the outage was the result of a cyber attack.

"Service NSW apologises for any inconvenience caused by the outage and thanks customers for their understanding during this time."

Service NSW currently experience outages in some of its services. Picture: supplied
Service NSW currently experience outages in some of its services. Picture: supplied

While there has been no community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW for more than 50 days, check-ins at venues are still mandatory.

The app is also used for digital driver's licences which is accepted a form of identification at bars, bottle shops or at traffic stops.

The app is responsible for up to 2.5 million COVID-19 check-ins a day.

Originally published as COVID app glitch affected check-ins

More Stories

app glitch covid-safe check ins service nsw technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.2m sale sets ‘benchmark’ for Northern Rivers village

        Premium Content $2.2m sale sets ‘benchmark’ for Northern Rivers village

        News A stunning 120-year-old property has sold at auction, and it could mean big things for this little village.

        Raz’s Beach? Push to name new beach in mate’s memory

        Premium Content Raz’s Beach? Push to name new beach in mate’s memory

        News He died “doing what he loved”, and now locals want to see a new beach named in his...

        Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        Premium Content Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        News We take an in-depth look at the data for the shark management strategies used on...

        Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        Premium Content Batten down the hatches, there’s stormy weather ahead

        News BOM predicts storms may bring heavy rain to some regions.