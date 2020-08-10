COVID-19 safety plans inspected at cafes and restaurants

Further inspections will be conducted in the future by local councils.

NSW Government have inspected food retail and manufacturing businesses in Northern NSW, with only a 62 per cent overall of satisfactory inspections, with two warning letters issued.

A NSW DPI spokeswoman confirmed representatives visited 34 businesses in the Ballina, Richmond Valley, Lismore, Kyogle, Tweed and Byron Bay areas between July 19 to 26, as par of a multi-agency program.

The compliance results included a 62 per cent overall satisfactory inspection.

The inspections were based on four key targets.

The first one was having a COVID -19 Safety Plan in place, where only 59 per cent passed.

Other targets recorded in this inspection were meeting physical distancing, with 88 per cent adhering; hygiene and cleaning, with 94 per cent cleared; and record keeping, with 79 per cent showing compliance.

As a result, two warning letters were issued.

Tougher restrictions for venues in New South Wales only came into effect on July 24, explaining why the number of businesses with safety plans was just over 50 per cent.

All venues, including restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs and clubs now be require to limit group bookings to a maximum of 10 people; implement COVID-Safe plans and register as a COVID-Safe business

NSW DPI officers are undertaking inspections of food retail and manufacturing businesses throughout NSW to ensure that all businesses have a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

More than 1,100 inspections have been undertaken in restaurants, cafes and take away food businesses throughout NSW.

To register a business as COVID-safe in NSW, click here.