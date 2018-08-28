Menu
Login
The truck driver pleaded guilty to providing an official with a false or misleading document.
The truck driver pleaded guilty to providing an official with a false or misleading document. Kevin Farmer
Crime

COURT: Truckie pleads guilty to giving false work hours

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

A TRUCK driver pulled over by police gave officers a falsified record of his working hours, it was revealed in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man was pulled over by police on March 11 as part of regular checks by a task force aimed at making sure drivers stick to safe shifts.

Police took note of an entry for March 2, which CCTV analysis later showed to be inaccurate in terms of the hours entered.

The man pleaded guilty to giving an official a false or misleading document, for which he was fined $900.

No conviction was recorded due to his otherwise good character.

Related Items

gladstonecourt gladstone crime truck drivers
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Is it going to rain on the North Coast?

    Weather FOR those of you watching the skies in the hopes of rain, the Bureau of Meteorology may have some good news.

    'A real family business'

    'A real family business'

    Business Family at heart of new business

    Our top TAFE teachers

    Our top TAFE teachers

    News Wollongbar teachers win big award

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    Shuck Oysters scores big

    News Local business proves to be a pearl

    Local Partners