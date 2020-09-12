Court told pokies behind addict’s alleged jewellery theft

A court has heard a man has been dobbed in by his partner in crime for the alleged theft of a “large quantity” of jewellery.

A man charged with stealing a large quantity of jewellery from a house after losing money on the pokies heard the case against him was "pretty damning" and involved evidence from a co-accused and CCTV footage.

Birkdale man Joshua James Cox, 28, was charged with entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence when he appeared at the Cleveland Magistrates Court via video link from jail on Thursday.

The court heard Cox had been on parole and bail when, in company, he allegedly removed a security grill from a Wellington Point home between 10 - 10.10am on January 13 and stole a "large quantity" of jewellery.

The court was told the haul, the value of which had yet to be established, included opals, sapphires, pearls, coins, diamond stud earrings, gold chains and modified Victorian era jewellery.

The court was further told the defendant had previously spent 264 days behind bars for similar offending and explained to police he had lost money on the pokies and had needed cash for an Ice addiction.

The court heard the case against Cox was "pretty damning", involved CCTV footage and evidence from a co-accused.

However, Cox's defence solicitor argued the defendant was not visible on the footage.

The matter was adjourned, with Cox to next appear at the court on October 2.

Originally published as Court told pokie loss behind addict's alleged jewellery theft