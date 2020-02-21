Court hears sick details of Bundy dad who raped his daughter

A Bundaberg father has pleaded guilty to sickening sexual abuse of his young daughter.

AS A father he was meant to protect his daughter, but instead he poisoned her most formative years for his own perversion.

A man has pleaded guilty to 10 offences after he indecently treated and raped his own daughter.

The court heard the acts happened between 1998 and 2003 when the man's daughter was aged between 11 and 15.

The incidents happened when they lived in three different areas including one in the Bundaberg region.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook told the court the man spoke to his daughter about sexual safety with boys and what she could do to avoid falling pregnant.

On the first occasion the man told her she "needed to learn what a lady does" before he assaulted her.

Mr Cook said the man told his daughter not to tell anyone about his attacks or he would kill her.

The young girl feared he would as she knew he had guns in his possession.

When his daughter was 14 the man again assaulted her while they were watching TV.

There were numerous other incidents where the man watched his daughter in the shower while carrying out sex acts and telling her to touch him.

He also watched pornography while sitting next to her.

Before she moved out of home, the man told his daughter that he was there if she wanted to have sex with him.

Mr Cook read the victim impact statement to the court which was prepared by the man's now adult daughter.

Mr Cook submitted to the court a sentence of at least five years was appropriate.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said the man didn't dispute the submissions from the prosecution.

Mr Cassidy said his client was remorseful for his actions.

He said the man admitted what he did to police and did not dispute the accounts of his daughter.

Judge Leanne Clare described that man's conduct as "abhorrent".

"The distress and revulsion should have been evident to you and yet you continued to justify your conduct towards her in the most offensive way," she said.

"She was your own daughter, you were meant to protect her, you were meant to be the person she could trust the most in the world, that is what father's are for.

"Instead you poisoned her most formative years, you took her childhood from her and you did it in the guise of a supposed practical lessons on safe sex.

"It is abhorrent that you would present your own perversion as being a good parent."

Judge Clare said she was glad he heard the victim impact statement his daughter prepared.

"You made your own child feel like a sex object," she said.

"She was unable to complete her studies and she now, as a mother and a wife, has her ability to enjoy her family stained and impaired because of the fears that she has - the residue of your poison."

The man was sentenced to five years imprisonment suspended after serving 20 months.