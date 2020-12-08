Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"HARVEST ESTATE": Queensland residential developer Villa World previously had an interest in the development proposal on Ewingdale Rd, west of Byron Bay. NSPT Pty Ltd has taken over all rights in the proposal.
Council News

Court decision handed down on West Byron DA

Liana Boss
by
8th Dec 2020 3:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Land and Environment Court has handed down its decision on a major West Byron residential subdivision proposal. 

In a judgment handed down today, an appeal lodged by the proponent of Harvest Estate on Ewingsdale Rd has been successful. 

This decision has followed an agreement made during a conciliation process between the applicant and Byron Shire Council. 

Developer Villa World was the original proponent in the proceedings but sold its interest in the development after the DA was earlier refused by the Northern Regional Planning Panel. 

The development application has proposed the subdivision of nine lots into 149 residential lots, with other associated work.

This has now been approved, subject to conditions. 

More to come. 

byron shire council west byron development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Fears grow for missing girl

      Fears grow for missing girl
      • 8th Dec 2020 3:27 PM

      Top Stories

        SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        Premium Content SHARK TECH: Incredible new tool that will save lives

        News Researchers from Southern Cross University are edging towards a breakthrough that will help keep surfers and swimmers safe. ***SEE THE AMAZING VIDEO***

        Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        Premium Content Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        News A NEW study by the University of Sydney has looked at the impact of CBD and THC on...

        ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        Premium Content ‘Will it take a death before something is done?’

        News Concerns about intersection of Bruxner Highway and Sneaths Rd

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.