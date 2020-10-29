Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward
A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward
Weather

Couple’s escape after car crushed by tree in storm

Adam Hourigan
29th Oct 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 8:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YAMBA couple have had a lucky escape from a freak event as storms lashed the coast.

DRIVING in an Isuzu D-Max 4wd, the couple pulled over at the Paddys Rest area, south of Macksville on the Pacific Highway to shelter from a storm that brought heavy wind and hail.

A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward
A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward

In the storm, a large tree branch has been dislodged and fallen on the ute, trapping the couple, damaging the car and a nearby toilet block.

A Fire Rescue NSW crew from Macksville arrived a short time later and assisted the couple in their 50s from the car. They were no t injured, but witnesses said they were shaken by the incident.

A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward
A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward

Police attended the scene, and the couple who were insured had the car towed.

Transport for NSW works have attended to the damaged toilet block, and it is believed the rest area facilities are closed due to the damage, and the prospect of more trees coming down.

Several storm cells have hit across the North Coast, with cells bringing heavy winds, rain and hail.

A severe weather warning is still current from the Bureau of Meteorology, with storms expected in areas such as Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

More Stories

clarence weather coffs weather editors picks macksville storm
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Mining giant accused of taking covert photos of child

        Environment An Aussie dad says he was followed by private investigators who photographed his nine-year-old daughter in a move described as “extremely creepy”.

        Revamped park claims a national award

        Premium Content Revamped park claims a national award

        Council News “I AM thrilled because it recognises many, many months of hard work and...

        Simple solution saves tonnes of pollution going into creek

        Simple solution saves tonnes of pollution going into creek

        News MORE than 8650m of dirt roads were sealed, including known-problem and high-traffic...

        Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        Premium Content Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        News The coroner has raised questions about the evidence heard