Supplied Armed couple point guns at Black Lives Matters protesters in St Louis. Picture: Daniel Schular/Twitter
News

Couple with guns under investigation

by By Kassidy Vavra
1st Jul 2020 5:41 AM

US prosecutors are investigating a couple who met gatecrashing protesters with guns in St Louis.

The couple, identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were seen aiming guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators walking past the home of the Missouri city mayor.

Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner released a statement on Tuesday announcing that officials were investigating the incident.

"I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault," Ms Gardner said.

She added: "My office is currently working with the public to investigate these events."

Ms Gardner then vowed to seek justice against people breaking the law.

"Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."

 

The couple have been identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey. Picture: Daniel Schular/Twitter
Video shared on social media captured the Sunday incident.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey - who are personal injury lawyers - were seen pointing guns at protesters, who marched on Mayor Lyda Krewson's residence.

Demonstrations erupted after Ms Krewson read the names and addresses of people who called for the city's police department to be defended.

The couple confronted a group of around 500 demonstrators after they broke down a gate in the neighbourhood, NBC News reported.

The duo were seen yelling at the demonstrators, who chanted "resign Lyda, take the cops with you".

Video shared on social media captured the Sunday incident. Picture: Daniel Schular/Twitter
The McCloskeys released a statement to KSDK News on Monday, seeking to "set the record straight".

"The peaceful protesters were not the subject of scorn or disdain by the McCloskeys," the couple said through an attorney.

"The actions of violence, destruction of property, and acts of threatening aggression by a few individuals co-mingling with the peaceful protesters, gave rise to trepidation and fear of imminent and grave [sic]."

It continued, saying that the couple "acted lawfully on their property" and that their actions "were borne solely of fear and apprehension".

The incident came amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators across the nation have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as they demand an end to systemic racism.

Many protesters have called for defending police, as they show support for more community-based programs.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

The couple were seen aiming guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators. Picture: Daniel Schular/Twitter
The duo were seen yelling at demonstrators. Picture: Daniel Schular/Twitter
