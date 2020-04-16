Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
A couple has been fined for driving across the border into NSW to supposedly ‘recycle cans’. Picture: Stewart McLean
Crime

Couple fined for interstate recycling trip

by Candace Sutton
16th Apr 2020 12:50 PM

A couple who claimed they drove across the border from Victoria into NSW to "recycle cans" has been fined by police for flouting lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the couple was among 15 people hit with fines in the past 24 hours for ignoring restrictions on movements during coronavirus.

"One was a couple that had driven hundreds and hundreds of kilometres from Victoria into NSW to allegedly recycle cans," he said.

A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley
A couple who drove hundreds of kilometres from Victoria to NSW to ‘recycle cans’ has been fined. Picture: Che Chorley


Mr Fuller said most of the tickets his officers issued were to people who had been given "multiple warnings".

He said he was reviewing "all the tickets personally to ensure that NSW Police is using the health orders appropriately".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

More Stories

border closures coronavirus covid-19 editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic restrictions

Just In

    Aussie share market plunges

    Aussie share market plunges
    • 16th Apr 2020 12:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World invitation to visit and invest in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon World invitation to visit and invest in the Northern Rivers

        News REGIONAL businesses, industry bodies and government representatives have banded together to create Northern Rivers NSW.

        ‘Disgrace’: Aged care residents demand flagpole on Anzac Day

        premium_icon ‘Disgrace’: Aged care residents demand flagpole on Anzac Day

        News THERE is one aged care home in Ballina missing an external flagpole to fly the...

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Premier’s NSW school year plan, 11 new COVID-19 cases

        Health Premier outlines plan for NSW schools ahead of national cabinet

        MYSTERY: How did two patients catch COVID-19?

        premium_icon MYSTERY: How did two patients catch COVID-19?

        News There's two COVID-19 cases where contact had not been identified