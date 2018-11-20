Couple dies on way to their wedding

A couple has been tragically killed on the way to their wedding in a four-trailer pileup in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, died alongside fiance Joseph Kearney in the crash on Wednesday en route to their wedding.

The couple lived in Jersey City and were travelling to Mr Kearney's hometown for the nuptials when a tractor-trailer hit their vehicle, pushing it into three more trailers

Three vehicles burst into flames, killing the couple and injuring three others.

Ms Schurtz worked as the Head of Platform Partnerships for Oracle Data Cloud in nearby New York City.

"She will be remembered for her voracious appetite for reading, love of cooking, and trailblazing new adventures with Joseph," the borough of Fanwood, New Jersey - where she grew up - wrote in an obituary posted on Facebook.

"Our hearts go out to former Fanwood Councilwoman Karen Schurtz who lost her daughter and future son-in-law in a car accident on their way to their wedding this past week."

Well-wishers were asks to make donations to the Kathryn M. Schurtz Scholarship Fund at Union Catholic High School, Scotch Plains, from where she graduated in 2001

The borough said visitation would be at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church on Monday and Tuesday, followed by a mass.

The tragedy comes a fortnight after Texan couple Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman died in a helicopter crash on their wedding day.

The chopper carrying newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman went down in Uvalde, Texas, about 25 kilometres from the Byler family's ranch, MySanAntonio.com reported.

Gerald Green Lawrence, the pilot of the Bell 206B helicopter, also died in the crash.

A Facebook post by the Houstonian, the student newspaper at Sam Houston State University, identified the couple as students at the school.

"It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering) and Bailee Ackerman Byler (Agricultural Communication) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding," the post said. "We ask that you keep the Byler and Ackerman families in your thoughts and prayers."