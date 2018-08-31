Mayor left red-faced after nudes exposed

Diamantina Mayor Geoff Morton has been left red-faced after it was revealed he’d sent nude photos from his work computer. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Diamantina Mayor Geoff Morton has been left red-faced after it was revealed he’d sent nude photos from his work computer. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A COUNTRY Mayor has been left red-faced and forced to give a public apology, after it was revealed he'd sent nude photographs of himself from his work computer.

On Friday, The Courier Mail revealed Diamantina Shire Mayor Geoff Morton - whose council includes Birdsville and Bedourie - had uploaded images of himself to his computer from a camera and then forwarded them on to a personal email account.

But speaking to news.com.au from the annual Birdsville racing meet in outback Queensland, the 64-year-old father-of-two said in was an honest mistake after technology got the better of him.

"I needed to move some photos and emails from a personal phone to a personal email account, Mr Morton explained.

"Unfortunately because of my lack of ability (with technology) it went from my phone to an email address via the wrong string.

"I have council email on my phone … I actually have several accounts on my phone, and the photos simply went via the wrong email account."

Mr Morton who has two adult children and is the fourth generation grazier of Roseberth station in Queensland, said the images were for personal use only.

He told news.com.au that his sons had been aware of the risqué photos for a long time so weren't shocked by the reports.

"There was nudity, and they were only for personal use. They never went anywhere else and they were deleted long before anyone knew about them," Mr Morton explained.

Mr Morton didn't want to disclose details about the contents of the images, but according to The Courier Mail, sources who have seen the photos say some are of the mayor laying naked on a swag in a creek bed.

"They were taken everywhere," he said. "My self-esteem has risen because I didn't think anyone would be interested."

It is understood 20 emails, including attachments, were found by a council staffer who complained to chief executive Leon Love as well as the Local Government Department.

"I am very apologetic," he said. "The panel reviewed it and passed their recommendations on and I have made a public apology to the council, but I won't elaborate on the contents."

On Friday, Mr Morton will welcome thousands of punters from across the country to the annual Birdsville Races meet, which is in its 136th year.

The meet, which extends over the first weekend in September, will welcome 7000 racegoers to the tiny town of around 100 locals.