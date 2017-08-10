Country fair has it all for foodies and families

BARGAIN hunters, foodies and families are welcome to this Saturday's Teven-Tintenbar Public School Country Fair from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

"Now in its 23rd year, the Country Fair is an established hinterland tradition and our school's main fundraiser, with parents, teachers and students working hard behind the scenes to outdo themselves in 2017,” P&C President, Rachel Doyle said.

"The day caters for all ages and tastes, with a huge variety of fresh local produce, great food, generous raffles, creative crafts, fun filled activities for the kids, plus live entertainment.

"Leading the fundraising charge is our much loved favourite, Moo Poo Lotto, made possible through the generous support of our local business community.

"We also have the return of last year's Wine Vault '100 Club', generously sponsored this year by Up4Rent Property Management.

"With limited tickets available for both raffles, and some great prizes on offer, we advise to get in early as tickets can sell out.”

Also making a welcome return for the bargain hunters are the book, toy, clothing, plants and bric-a-brac stalls, and the Beautiful Baskets kiosk.

Foodies will love the famous Tintenbar Burger Bar, cake stall and TT Café, gourmet BBQ, and a Curry Hut and Burrido Stall run by 'The Butchers Wife', Hayley Brown.

"We're delighted to welcome back our photo booth, which has plenty of props to help create some memorable moments, and we thank Alstonville Family Dental for their sponsorship of this initiative,” Ms Doyle said.

"Thank you also to Vision, Property and Finance for sponsoring our action packed Side Show Alley.”

For the kids, there are great rides including the Superslide, Cup and Saucer, Wipe Out and the Bouncy Castle, with All Day Ride Passes selling for $25 on the day (or $20 if purchased from the school before 3.30pm Friday). Kids can also get involved in field games, cupcake decorating, side show alley, face painting and hair art, and who doesn't want to miss the chance to shoot goals with former Australian netball captain, Liz Ellis.

Visitors will be entertained by student Talent Show performances and the LSTT band.

"We invite the community to come along and see what our great little school can achieve, while enjoying the ambience of our beautiful hinterland location,” she said.

Teven-Tintenbar School is located on nine acres of established grounds at Fredericks Lane, Tintenbar.