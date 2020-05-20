Country artist writes new song in lockdown

FOR multi-talented artist, singer, and songwriter Jimmy Willing, the coronavirus has presented some unusual moments and has come at the end of a particularly challenging period.

Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hickups were able to release their new album called 'Horse Operas' in October last year before the pandemic hit, but returned home from tour to the devastating fires.

Not only that but his art studio which sits in the lowest point in Lismore was also threatened by flood water when the weather backflipped from drought to torrential rain.

With regular gigs at The Rails and The Billinudgel Hotel, or on the cafe circuit in places like The Bank Cafe in Lismore and The Sphinx Rock Café, the impact has been real for Jimmy who is currently working unpaid on an orchard farm out in the bush where he is planting trees and doing land care.

"My band The Real Gone Hick-Ups were given a spot at The Black Mountain Festival in Far North Queensland at the beginning of August and that may not happen now which is disappointing, however we are all well and healthy and so are our families so we have much to be thankful for."

"I derive my income from performing and selling art and both are currently non-existent due to the social nature of gigs and exhibitions.

"As my money is about to run out the holiday will soon be over but I'm not going to complain, the Coronovirus has now hit the third world and people are dropping at a rapid rate, we are in the good paddock here in Australia."

Jimmy has kept busy with his music though having written a new song called "Said The Sherif To the Deputy" which is a duet between two old lawmen.

"If folks want to support artists they could arrange to buy art through the mail, with musicians you could buy recordings instead of just streaming them," he said.

"Artists and musicians don't want a handout what they need is patronage and anyone can be a patron, it's as simple as buying the bands T Shirt or if you are wealthy buying an oil painting."