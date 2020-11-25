Council’s ‘to do’ list: From dog beach access, to CCTV

There as many no-dog signs as there are dogs on a weekend at Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach.

1. Lennox without a view:

Ballina Council will discuss a development application for a two-storey dwelling at 28 Mosman Chase in Lennox Head, an 800 sqm site currently vacant.

The proposal includes a roof terrace which is not considered a storey.

Although the application was not required to be placed on public exhibition, seven submissions with objections were received by council from nearby residents.

Some of the issues raised in the submissions relate loss of view, building height, overshadowing and privacy loss.

Council staff has recommended the project to be approved, “subject to standard conditions”.

2. On a leash in Lennox:

Councillors inspected the on-leash dog area north of the Lennox Surf Club on September 15, after a community request to extend access to the beach for dogs.

Staff has recommended that council supported on-site works to formalise the beach access through the reserve with a 2.4m-wide accessible pathway, a dog water station and signage to highlight the separated areas in the reserve (on leash and dog prohibited

areas).

The current border between dog – no dog areas at Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach.

3. Wollongbar rezoning?

A request received by council to rezone at 12 Gilmore Close, Wollongbar, from RU1 primary production to R3 medium Density residential.

This would allow lots with a minimum size of 600 sqm to be subdivided in the area.

“In summary, the proposed amendment seeks to enable urban subdivision of the land,” council documents stated.

Council has also identified the 49ha site as being “partly affected by bushfire hazard Vegetation Category 2” and staff has recommended for the application to be declined by councillors.

4. Flat Rock tent park fees:

Council will approve a new set of fees for Flat Rock Tent Park for the period February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

The revenue collected yearly by council for these fees is normally more than $400,000, except from last financial year when, due to COVID restrictions, fees collected were only $338,400.

Current and proposed fees at Flat Rock Tent Park.

5. Wollongbar District Park:

After completing a tender process, all tenders have quoted amounts above the adopted budget of $1.4 million, inclusive of the skate park and all other associated costs.

Funds for that reserve were mostly sourced by council from the rental of 89 Tamar Street and the Fawcett Park Cafe.

According to council documents, “there are sufficient funds in the Community Infrastructure Reserve to finance the budget shortfall based on the tenders

received.”

Councillors have been recommended to decline all tenders and negotiate directly with some of the proponents to agree on a final outcome.

Rubbish and broken glass are regularly being found in the Lake Ainsworth area by volunteers.

6. CCTV cameras proposed for Lake Ainsworth:

CCTV cameras could be installed at Lake Ainsworth in Lennox Head to upgrade security around the area, after the area has seen burn fences, broken glass and rubbish dumping regularly in recent weeks.

The motion, to be presented by Cr Sharon Cadwallader, proposes to conducts a hidden surveillance camera trial at Lake Ainsworth to assess whether this can assist in reducing the ongoing vandalism from broken glass bottles, rubbish and fires.