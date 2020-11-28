COUNCIL WRAP: New Ballina SES HQ gets the green light

THESE are some of the main topics discussed by Ballina Shire Council this week.

Surveillance Cameras at Lake Ainsworth:

This motion by Cr Sharon Cadwallader was modified before discussion by council and removed the need for CCTV cameras at the site.

Council agreed to receive a report on options to address management issues at Lake Ainsworth including waste management, facility provision, lighting, and use of surveillance.

Council also agreed to investigate the use of a vacuum machine to suck up broken

glass.

Ballina SES Headquarters:

Council provided ‘in principle’ support for the construction of a future Ballina SES Headquarters at Clark Street Reserve, subject to the project “reusing as much of the existing SES site as possible, particularly for the car park and hardstand and training areas”.

The next stage of the concept plan development is expected to include a two-storey building, located at the eastern end of the Clark Street Reserve, to minimise environmental impacts.

Council will now receive an updated concept plan and estimated costs for the relocation

of existing utilities.

The new site to be investigated next to the current Ballina SES site has a shared path running through it however it is not largely used for public recreation, although there are a significant number of trees on the property.

Pedestrian Crossing – Crane Street, Ballina:

A motion to remove the crossing due to “noncompliance with the Pedestrian Crossing

Warrant” was lost on the casting vote of Mayor David Wright.

Council then decided to take “no further action for removal of this designated

pedestrian crossing and continue to monitor its performance”.

Two-Storey Dwelling and Earthworks – 28 Mosman Chase, Lennox Head:

The application to construct a two-storey dwelling and undertake earthworks was approved, subject to the building height being lowered by changing the roof pitch. This will lower the building by 300mm.

Two Lot Torrens Title Subdivision – 23 Skinner Street, Ballina:

An application to create one 600 sqm allotment and one 539 sqm allotment and associated works was approved unanimously, subject to application of conditions detailed by council.

Wardell Attached Dual Occupancy:

Councillors approved unanimously the idea of amending the planning proposal to include again the lots at 42-54 Carlisle Street, Wardell to permit attached dual occupancy on this land.

Upon obtaining Ministerial advice that re-exhibition is not required, council authorised the General Manager to finalise and implement Planning Proposal BSCPP 18/003 – Wardell Attached Dual Occupancy in relation to the Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012.

LEP Amendment Request – 12 Gilmore Close, Wollongbar:

Council declined the request to amend the Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012 to apply an R3 Medium Density Residential zone to that property as “there were significant site issues that would likely impact on the site’s capacity to support a residential rezoning.”

The proposal would have allowed 60 sqm minimum lot size at the site.

• Flat Rock – Tent Park Fees and Charges 2021/22:

Council authorised the exhibition of the draft Flat Rock Tent Park fees and charges for February 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022 for public comment.

Current and proposed fees at Flat Rock Tent Park.

Council also asked for a report on the option of reducing the minimum two night stay to a one-night stay.

Wollongbar District Park Construction:

Councillors agreed unanimously to decline to accept any tenders for the design and construction of the Wollongbar District Park, “as the tenders are in excess of the Council budget for the entire project”.

The General Manager will now enter into negotiations with Boyds Bay Landscaping Pty. Ltd, Eureka Landscapes Pty. Ltd., or any other interested party, to enter into a contract for project

Wollongbar Residential Estate Stage 3 Construction: Council declined to accept any tenders for the Construction of the Wollongbar Residential Estate – Stage 3 “as there are opportunities to review the scope of works based on works currently underway at the site.”

The General Manager will now enter into negotiations with SK330 Trust T/A CD Excavations

to enter into a contract for the project.

Dog Management – Lennox Head Surf Club Reserve: Referred to December’s meeting.

