Council warns of king tides over roads and salt water damage

Alison Paterson
12th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
A Northern Rivers council is warning residents and visitors to take extra care over the next few days as king tides are expected to cause minor flooding of some local roads.

On Tuesday, Ballina Shire Council announced motorists, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists should avoid affected roadways where possible.

The council said road users are reminded the tides occur during the mornings, and salt water may affect vehicle maintenance and bodywork.

Roads likely to be affected by king tides and saltwater flooding include:

  • Tamar St, Ballina
  • Riverside Drive, West Ballina
  • River St, West Ballina
  • Burns Point Ferry Rd, West Ballina
  • North Creek Rd, North Ballina
  • Southern Cross Drive, North Ballina
  • Uralba Rd, Uralba
  • Old Bangalow Rd, Tintenbar
  • Tamarind Drive, Cumbalum

For road information visit www.myroadinfo.com.au/landing.asp or call the council on 1300 864 444.

ballina ballina council king tides northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

