Mixed emotions as council votes to close road

Ballina Shire Council has voted to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, Lennox Head.
Rebecca Lollback

WITH regular interjections from a crowded public gallery, Ballina Shire Council last week decided to progress plans to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth.

Cr Keith Williams had called on council to hold off on any further work in the preparation of the Development Application for the area until the completion in three years time of a Coastal Management Plan for the lake.

However, Ballina's mayor, Cr David Wright used his casting vote to vote against that proposal, allowing work on the DA for the south-eastern precinct of the lake to continue, which will include the road closure.

The road was scheduled to close in February, but a legal challenge led to that being postponed and another DA being prepared.

The Lake Ainsworth Interest Group, which wants the road closed and the proposed parkland created, was relieved at the decision.

Monica Wilcox, from the group, "the east precinct needs sorting out now".

 

Pip Carter, spokesperson for the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc group, which wants the road to remain open, said he was "very disappointed".

Ballina Shire Advocate

